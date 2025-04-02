An Old-Time Favorite

This four-ingredient dinner can be ready before 30 minutes are up and is an old-fashioned Hawaii favorite. Canned corned beef is simmered with onions and cabbage until the vegetables are tender. It is a classic comfort food that can provide a dinner for up to six when served with a starch. You might think the cabbage is too much, but it shrinks and adds a delicious sweetness in contrast to the corned (meaning pickled) beef. With the onions and cabbage, the dish is not too salty and just a great fast meal. Serve with hot sauce, if you like spicy. Place a fried egg on top to make it more substantial.

Corned Beef Cabbage

INGREDIENTS:

1 tablespoon oil

1 onion, sliced top to root

1 12-ounce can corned beef

1/2 head cabbage

1/2 teaspoon pepper

DIRECTIONS:

In a large skillet, heat oil on high and add sliced onions. Stir for 3 minutes. Add corned beef and cabbage. Mix and add 1/4 cup water at a time, as needed. Add pepper. Keep cooking until vegetables are tender, about 10 minutes. Serve hot. Makes 4-6 servings with rice or mashed potatoes.