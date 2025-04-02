New Korean Food Franchise Opens

A new eatery is coming to the former McCully Buffet location. Moo Bong Ri Soup and Yakiniku (930 McCully St.) opened on March 26 with a menu featuring soups, yakiniku selections and a lunch box special (contact for prices).

Moo Bong Ri describes itself as the leading traditional Korean food franchise and boasts numerous locations across the U.S., including in California, Nevada, Illinois, Georgia and Texas. Its emphasis is on a la carte dining, not buffets.

In addition to soups and yakiniku, guests will also find grilled fish options, sizzling plates, noodle dishes and bibimbap varieties.

Moo Bong Ri is open for lunch and dinner. For more information, follow the biz on Instagram (@moobongri_hi).

Celebrating 45 Years In Waikiki

Restaurant Suntory (2233 Kalakaua Ave.) celebrates its 45th anniversary this year. The Japanese eatery has been a staple in Waikiki since 1980, and has new menu items to celebrate its anniverary.

These include the shrimp and pineapple with mayonnaise sauce ($18), which features large shrimp paired with sweet Hawaiian pineapple and coated in a rich and creamy mayonnaise sauce that promises a perfect balance of sweet and savory.

Or, try the uni pudding, which is part of Restaurant Suntory’s Teppanyaki Suntory Course (starting at $164). This pudding is made by hollowing out the shell of a sea urchin, then creating a pudding with eggs, fresh cream, milk, dashi and mushrooms. It is then served in the uni shell and topped with fresh Hokkaido uni and a drizzle of homemade duxelles sauce.

For more information, visit restaurantsuntory.com.

A Plate Lunch Happy Hour Deal

Dell’s Kitchen (1110 McCully St.) is offering a happy hour with a twist. From 3 to 5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays enjoy 10% off any plate lunch — dine-in and takeout. Satisfy your cravings with fan favorites like the freshly made Neapolitan pasta plate ($13), which includes pasta made in-house every day. Indulge in other popular dishes like the chicken katsu curry ($18) and the tender Maui-style short ribs ($20). New additions to the menu include the cha han ($13) and menchi katsu ($17) plate. For those craving something lighter, the miso eggplant ($14.50) or the Beyond Meat ‘hamburger steak’ ($15.50) offer delicious vegetarian options. No matter your preferences, there will be something delicious for everyone to get their happy hour grinds on.

Follow @dellskitchenandbakery on Instagram for more information.

Tiki’s Grill & Bar Opens Tokyo Location

A familiar Waikiki eatery is opening a location in Tokyo this month. Tiki’s Grill & Bar’s sister restaurant, Tiki’s Tokyo, will celebrate its grand opening on April 25. The 160-seat restaurant will be situated in the heart of Tokyo’s Shibuya neighborhood, facing Yoyogi Park’s greenery. A portion of the restaurant will be dog-friendly and include a special menu for pups.

Human diners can expect some of Tiki’s Grill & Bar’s signature dishes and “Always Aloha” hospitality.

“For over 20 years, we have brought the spirit of aloha to our guests through great food, handcrafted cocktails and warm hospitality,” states Tiki’s Grill & Bar Waikiki manager Bill Tobin. “When a couple of my UH buddies and I decided to open Tiki’s back in 2002, we knew we wanted to create a special place where we would want to hang out with friends and family … We’re looking forward to Tiki’s Tokyo bringing that same kind of feeling to guests in Tokyo.”

To learn more and stay up-to-date on special events leading up to the grand opening, visit tikis.jp.

Spring Delights in the Heart of Chinatown

In the heart of Chinatown, grab a seat at The Pig and the Lady (83 N. King St.) and try some new dishes recently added to its spring lunch menu. Start with the refreshing green papaya and watercress salad ($17), followed by the poached kanpachi ($22) in aromatic coconut milk with curried rice, Chinese celery salad, roasted cashews and a lime pepper vinaigrette. No visit is complete without ordering a banh mi, like its new pulled duck leg confit ($21) with a liver pate spread, scallion, cilantro, frisee, fried egg, Chinese five spiced hoisin sauce, jalapeño and house pickles. For all dessert lovers out there, don’t skip out on the new P&L soft serve swirl ($14) with feuilletine and boba black sugar syrup mixed with jasmine milk tea custard and a white peach sorbet.

For more information visit thepigandthelady.com and follow @pigandthelady on Instagram.