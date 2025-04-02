Ono Kine Grindz

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Cora Sukita and her husband, Harris, started Simply Ono in 1996 when their place of work, Kahala Hilton, closed for renovation. They decided to test the food truck market and aimed to make their biz different and innovative.

According to Cora, Simply Ono was the first food truck to serve brown rice, cook pasta to order and offer island fresh local fish.

“Being the first truck to provide higher-end foods on a paper plate was our inspiration to start a company that was ‘Simply Ono,’” says Cora. “We are known for (our) good food, good value and awesome service.

“For almost 30 years, we have been able to showcase our knowledge in preparing foods that are not lunch truck norms,” she adds. “We don’t have a set menu, which

allows us to offer foods that are unlike others.”

Bestselling dishes include its 8-ounce prime rib ($22), carved to order and served with mashed potatoes, au jus and horseradish; boneless kalbi or teriyaki short ribs ($19); and baked spaghetti with garlic bread ($14) — which is a big hit with keiki.

The biz also offers fresh local fish, served in a variety of styles, including broiled, baked, fried, sauteed, steamed, seared or as poke.

Simply Ono also carries an assortment of side dishes — Japanese potato salad, pickled fresh beets, homemade three-bean salad, kabocha nitsuke, okara, kimchi, and macaroni or tossed salads.

“Our favorite menu items are rack of lamb served with mint jelly, beef Wellington, osso buco, Brontosaurus rib, chirashi sushi, beef stroganoff, pastele stew with gandule rice, crab cakes, garlic shrimp, seared ahi and made-from-scratch soups,”

says Cora.

Simply Ono — which also does catering and private events — can be found at a number of events. Stay up-to-date by following its Instagram (@simply_ono_lunchwagon). Visit simplyono.com to find out what the biz is serving on a weekly basis.

Simply Ono

2337 N. King St., Honolulu

808-255-2283

simplyono.com

Instagram:

@ simply_ono_lunchwagon

How to order: In person

How to pay: Cash, debit/credit card and Apple Pay