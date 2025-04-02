Pitcher Perfect

On Monday, April 7, we’re raising a glass to National Beer Day! Grab a pitcher of your favorite brew, order some delicious pub fare and toast to our local breweries.

Lanikai Brewing Co.

Since opening in 2014, Lanikai

Brewing Co. (167 Hamakua Drive) has been brewing up island-inspired beers and spirits on the Windward coast. With at least one local ingredient in every batch, the unique flavors of Hawaii can be tasted in every sip. Try its fan favorite Shave Ice Seltzer line, with new flavors released twice a year. And, who doesn’t love a good slice of pizza with some beer? Order the Bee’s Knees pizza with an ice-cold Party Wave Pilsner for the ultimate pau hana combo.

Follow @lanikaibrewing on Instagram to see what other surprises it has on tap.

Howzit Brewing

Tucked away on the vibrant back streets of Kaakako, you’ll spot a bright blue building that’s home to Howzit Brewing (330 Kamani St.). With a regular rotating selection of taps, the Local Legend hazy IPA is a fan favorite and available year round. The biz’s cozy tasting room may be small, but it packs a punch with Taco Invader tacos poppin’ up Mondays-Wednesdays. The tacos surely bring the heat, but with a side of Howzit’s slushy, you’ll cool down just in time for another. If you’re looking for some new hobbies to pair with your beer, catch Run Drink Repeat on Thursdays and Honolulu Trivia on Sundays. Make sure to follow

@howzitbrewing on Instagram for the latest.

Hanakoa Brewing Co.

Hana Koa Brewing Co. (962 Kawaiahao St.) — or “work warrior” in Hawaiian — truly lives up to its name by spotlighting the hard work of small businesses that make Hawaii one-of-a-kind. Known for its exciting partnerships, the biz offers fresh brews weekly in collaboration with businesses like Hawaii Sexual Assault Treatment Center, Surfrider Foundation, Howzit Brewing and INU ISLAND ALES. For those who love a classic, order the Roof Top pale ale or Rice Breaker Tokyo-style Pilsner (a collaboration with The Rice Factory), which are always on tap. Don’t overlook the food! Dive into the spicy lettuce wraps or the fried chicken sando to go perfectly with your frosty suds. Follow @hanakoabrewing on Instagram to stay up to date on all its upcoming collaborations.

IN ISLAND ALES

Nestled in Kaneohe, INU ISLAND ALES (46-174 Kahuhipa St. Ste. E) may be small, but it’s brewing up big flavors with locally inspired beers and seltzers. Its laid-back taproom is a haven for all beer lovers, offering a refreshing mix of innovation and creativity on its own take of Island Ale Style. Get a true taste of the island life through popular brews like the Ube Colada (a hard seltzer), Kome Nome (Japanese rice lager) and Island Kine (West Coast IPA). While there’s no food at the taproom, you can grab some grinds from nearby businesses like Fresh Catch and Adela’s Country Eatery before downing a cold one.

Follow @inuislandales on Instagram to stay up-to-date on its upcoming collaborations, including one for the golfers.

Paradise Ciders

Paradise Ciders (95-221 Kipapa Drive Ste. C1) is Hawaii’s first and only cider company, crafting gluten-free, locally flavored ciders and seltzers. Grab a pitcher of its popular Lei’d Back Lilikoi Cider or Mango & Li Hing Mui Seltzer, or get a 5-ounce flight and add on the Guava Lava cider. While the biz is closed on Mondays, the taproom is always buzzing with weekly events like taco Tuesdays, trivia Thursdays, ladies night Saturdays and DJ bingo Sundays. You can find the HI Sliders food truck next to the taproom where you can savor chicken wings glazed in sauces made from the ciders and seltzers. For those days when you want a taste of paradise at home, create your own custom six-pack to take with you.

Paradise Ciders has new locations on the horizon so follow @paradiseciders on Instagram for exciting updates.

Lokahi Brewing Co.

Off the beaten path, Lokahi Brewing Co.

(1160 S. King St.) is the perfect spot for a date night. Having recently shifted to brewing sours only, this hybrid brewery blends creativity with a deep passion for supporting local brewers, all while infusing a little taste of home. Savor its in-house brews like Floor is Guava and The Delicate Genius. Its food truck kitchen cooks up family-inspired food like birria tacos and the bacon-jam and brie smash burger made with a jam from the fruit purees of the biz’s own brews. Whether you’re stopping in for a quick drink, testing your brain at trivia on Wednesdays or enjoying the Comedy Showcase on Saturdays, Lokahi Brewing will satisfy both your taste buds and your soul.

Follow @lokahibrewing on Instagram to learn more about its good food, good drinks and good vibes.

Kohala Brewery

After losing its brewing facility in Lahaina, Kohola Brewery (112 Wailea Ike Drive) is making a triumphant comeback thanks to a special partnership. The brewery teamed up with Kona Brewing Hawaii, allowing them to continue to fill its tanks with its flagship brews Talk Story Pale Ale, Lahaina Haze Hazy IPA and Lokahi Pilsner, all available at its new taproom in Wailea, Maui. Visitors can share a cold one paired with tasty bites like the “beeria” tacos and the mouthwatering “I’d smash that burger”. Don’t miss your chance to support this revitalizing Maui business. Kohola Brewery will be at the upcoming Boots and Brews festival on April 19 at Bishop Museum, so skip the flight and check it out in person!

Follow the biz on Instagram (@koholabrewery) for news and updates.