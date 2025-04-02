Watercress Wonders

Wednesday, April 2, 2025
By Cassidy Apo
It’s the start of watercress season and we can thank Sumida Farms for supplying the freshest watercress to some of our local restaurants. Here’s who is featuring watercress on their menu:
A Captivating Salad
Vein at Kakaako (685 Auahi St. Bldg. 2 Ste. 121) brings watercress to life in a refreshing salad paired with limoncello smoked salmon, miso remoulade, red cabbage, cucumbers and mushrooms, all dressed in a sherry vinaigrette ($24). The mix of colors on the plate is a feast to the eyes and tastebuds. And, if you ever need a girls night out, stop by on Tuesday’s for 50% off all beverages for the ladies.
Comfort In Every Sip
If I’m craving a little comfort food, Oahu Grill’s (multiple locations) salt meat with watercress ($19) is my choice of meal. Its flavorful soup reminds me of sitting at Grandma’s house, watching TV and enjoying delicious food. All regular-sized plates come with a choice of poi or two scoops of rice, lomi salmon and haupia.
Greens Meet Grains
Inspired by his childhood, chef Robin Abad is adding a mouthwatering twist to his LechonGang and Alii Market Fish Jun ($24) at Alii Fish Market (2320 S. King St. Ste. H) with a delicious watercress fried rice. The watercress adds a perfect crunch to a classic fried rice recipe. And, if you’re loving the watercress vibe, don’t skip out on the watercress namul ($7), the perfect sidekick to your poke bowl.
Cassidy’s Corner is your go-to guide for discovering the perfect spots to eat, drink and gather.
Follow Cassidy on Instagram (@casskineeats).