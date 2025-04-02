Watercress Wonders

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

It’s the start of watercress season and we can thank Sumida Farms for supplying the freshest watercress to some of our local restaurants. Here’s who is featuring watercress on their menu:

A Captivating Salad

Vein at Kakaako (685 Auahi St. Bldg. 2 Ste. 121) brings watercress to life in a refreshing salad paired with limoncello smoked salmon, miso remoulade, red cabbage, cucumbers and mushrooms, all dressed in a sherry vinaigrette ($24). The mix of colors on the plate is a feast to the eyes and tastebuds. And, if you ever need a girls night out, stop by on Tuesday’s for 50% off all beverages for the ladies.

Visit veinatkakaako.com and follow its Instagram (@veinatkakaako) to see its newest dishes.

Comfort In Every Sip

If I’m craving a little comfort food, Oahu Grill’s (multiple locations) salt meat with watercress ($19) is my choice of meal. Its flavorful soup reminds me of sitting at Grandma’s house, watching TV and enjoying delicious food. All regular-sized plates come with a choice of poi or two scoops of rice, lomi salmon and haupia.

Follow @oahugrillkaimuki on Instagram to stay up-to-date on its specials and news.

Greens Meet Grains

Inspired by his childhood, chef Robin Abad is adding a mouthwatering twist to his LechonGang and Alii Market Fish Jun ($24) at Alii Fish Market (2320 S. King St. Ste. H) with a delicious watercress fried rice. The watercress adds a perfect crunch to a classic fried rice recipe. And, if you’re loving the watercress vibe, don’t skip out on the watercress namul ($7), the perfect sidekick to your poke bowl.

Follow @aliifishmarket on Instagram to see its daily specials and exciting new menu offerings.

Cassidy’s Corner is your go-to guide for discovering the perfect spots to eat, drink and gather.

Follow Cassidy on Instagram (@casskineeats).