Zesty white bean hummus packed with flavor

Wednesday, April 2, 2025
73°
Today's Paper
By New York Times
Today
•
Updated
10:18 p.m.
New York Times - Recipes
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
Coriander seeds add a welcome aroma to this white bean dip, rich with tahini and bright with lemon juice. The miso paste is optional, but it gives the mellow white beans a nice savory depth.
White Bean Hummus With Tahini and Coriander
Ingredients:
• 1 garlic clove
• 1 (15-ounce) can white cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
• 1/4 cup tahini
Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!
• 5 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (from 1 large lemon)
• 2 teaspoons coriander seeds, coarsely ground, or 1 1/2 teaspoons ground coriander
• 2 teaspoons white miso paste (optional)
• Kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal)
• 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
Directions:
Pulse the garlic in a food processor until minced.
Scrape the bowl and add the beans, tahini, lemon juice, coriander, miso (if using) and 1 teaspoon salt. Pulse until smooth, scraping the bowl occasionally. With the machine running, add the olive oil. Season to taste with salt.
Tip: The dip will keep in the refrigerator in an airtight container for up to 1 week.
Total time: 5 minutes, creates 2.25 cups.
© 2025 The New York Times Company