On the Move: John White

The Hawaii Farm Project has named John White as chief executive officer, effective March 10. White joins with more than 25 years’ experience in brand and commercial strategy, including as
director of commercial strategy for
MacNaughton Hospitality in Honolulu, director of sales and marketing at Kaanapali Beach Hotel, and positions at global brands including Nike, American Express, Heineken and Pepsi. He has also served on the advisory committee for the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority’s Oceania, Europe and Canadian markets; and the inaugural steering committee for HTA’s Destination Management Action Plan for Maui.
