Tech View: Recycle tech responsibly to support sustainability

Our economy craves critical metals — let’s call them “technical nutrients” — to build the carbon-fighting solar panels and electric cars we need, and the work- and lifestyle-sustaining electronics we want and enjoy.

Calling critical metals like copper a “nutrient” instead of a material is an evocative choice. Nutrients are essential substances that spur growth, including economic growth, if used in the right way. The seminal sustainability book “Cradle to Cradle” defines a “technical nutrient” as something nonbiological, so it can’t or doesn’t biodegrade safely into nature. Technical nutrients should be used and reused in cycles that mimic nature’s cycles, to support a sustainable economy.

We all use technical nutrients, though we might not realize it. We also have the option to minimize their use and help repurpose these valuable resources to reduce resource extraction, greenhouse gas emissions and our collective environmental footprint.

For example, legacy telecommunication networks that we use for internet serv­ice contain tens of thousands of miles of copper cable in underground conduit or hanging from utility poles. Much of that copper network is being replaced with faster, more reliable and resilient fiber-optic cable that improves efficiency and saves energy. The switch decreases demand for electrical power and lowers cooling needs. This translates into reduced energy consumption. Telecommunications companies can also harvest and recycle obsolete cable to reclaim the materials within.

Continually replacing and upgrading the equipment that enables broadband connectivity — routers, servers, switches that move data and voice across copper or fiber networks through neighborhoods and between countries — also helps these processes be more environmentally responsible.

While these changes are taking place by large organizations, there are steps everyone can take to help preserve our environment.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Tech products have a finite functional life. They are continually replaced with products that take advantage of new, more energy-­efficient technology that are better for the environment. We can be better stewards of our islands when we adopt these newer choices and cycle the technical nutrients of older products into the new tech we need.

Responsible recycling practices and opportunities help assure that precious technical nutrients do not take up space in our limited landfills or are incinerated for power. As Earth Day approaches, here are some practical ways you can cycle, not waste, the tech in your business and home:

>> Take your old, unused electronics to an electronics waste collection site so that your e-waste can be turned into “nutrients” to further support the economy.

>> Take your in-home devices to be refurbished or to certified electronic recyclers, also referred to as R2 certified recyclers. The state Department of Health website maintains a list of e-waste collection locations by county.

>> Follow or visit the “Going Green” volunteer group on Facebook to track its twice-monthly collection events in various locations.

>> Certain electronics makers, including Apple, Google, Intel and others, offer mail-back programs. These are also listed with details on the DOH e-waste website.

>> E-waste includes TVs, computers, printer and monitors but does not include hazardous waste and appliances. Batteries and CRT televisions are considered hazardous waste and need to be disposed of as such.

Recycling information technology products and cables back into our economy fuels the next iteration of tech products we love. As consumers of tech products, let’s make a commitment to do our part to take care of our islands on Earth Day and throughout the year.

Nadja Turek is director of sustainability for Hawaiian Telcom and its parent altafiber. She can be reached at nadja.turek@hawaiiantel.com.