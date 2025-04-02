UH outfielder Nahaku wins national award

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Hawaii outfielder Kamana Nahaku was named Golden Spikes Award National Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Nahaku, a senior from Auburn, Wash., homered in all three games of a series at Cal State Northridge, including a school-record-tying three homers in the Rainbow Warriors’ 14-10 comeback victory Sunday.

Nahaku is the first UH player to earn Golden Spikes National Player of the Week honors.

Including an extra-inning victory over Hawaii Hilo on Tuesday, Nahaku batted 9-for-16 with a double, five home runs, nine runs and 12 RBIs.

UH swimmers, divers earn academic honors

The Hawaii swimming and diving teams placed five student-athletes on the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team on Tuesday.

Making it for the Rainbow Wahine were Catherine Belyakov (fifth year, finance), Holly Nelson (junior, psychology), Arianna Sakellaris (graduate student, clinical research) and Nellie Thompson (senior, public administration).

Milan Bukovics (senior, electrical and computer engineering) was named for the Rainbow Warriors.

To qualify, student-athletes must be at least a sophomore, maintain a minimum 3.50 cumulative grade point average and compete in five competitions or finish top-eight at a conference meet.