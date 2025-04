Arkansas’ Nolan Souza stole second base as Vanderbilt shortstop Jonathan Vastine tried to handle the throw at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn., on Friday.

BASEBALL

>> Aiva Arquette (Saint Louis), Oregon State: Went 3-for-3 with a walk and a home run in a 5-2 win over Washington, his former team, and then hit another homer in the team’s lone victory over Nebraska. He is hitting .333 in 96 at-bats for the Beavers with seven home runs and an on-base percentage of .445.

>> Nuu Contrades (Saint Louis), Arizona State: Had four hits in a 9-5 win over Utah, scoring three runs and driving in one. He had two hits and drove in three two days later to lead the Sun Devils to the sweep. His on-base streak extended to 36 games going back to 2023.

>> Nolan Souza (Punahou), Arkansas: Led Hawaii’s collection of Razorbacks with three hits in a 14-13 loss to Missouri State, then added two more in a 7-3 win over Vanderbilt. Wehiwa Aloy (Baldwin) and Kuhio Aloy (Baldwin) combined for five hits in the four games.

>> Beau Sylvester (Kamehameha), Oklahoma State: Had his first three-hit game of the season in a 12-11 loss to Kansas. He has a modest three-game hitting streak after starting the season 0-f0r-9 over six games.

>> Sean Yamaguchi (Saint Louis), Nevada: Paired hits for the fourth straight game — missing four games in the middle of them — and hit home runs in successive victories over Washington State, moving his batting average over .300 for the first time this season. His effort earned him dual honors as Mountain West Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

>> Ella Connor (Seabury Hall), Cal Poly: Won all five of her matches with Madi Nichols, sweeping teams from Cal State Bakersfield, Long Beach State and UC Davis before needing three sets to dispatch Tia Mendiola and Julia Bazylevych of Cal State Northridge. Connor and Nichols are 9-0 this season and Connor is 17-3 overall.

>> Kaile’a Ontai (Kamehameha), Corban: Won all three of her matches at the Southern Oregon Universoty conference tournament, teaming with Danae Stokes to sweep a team from Simpson twice and beat a team from Southern Oregon in three sets. The Warriors are undefeated in league play this year.

>> Skyy Nihipali-Botelho (Kahuku), Southern Oregon: Teamed with Kendal Hadwick and won all three of their matches, sweeping Bushnell’s No. 5 team twice and Corban’s once. They are 10-3 together and have won eight matches in a row.

WOMEN’S GOLF

>> Kara Kaneshiro (Kalani), Colorado State: Paced the Rams with a 14th-place finish at the Chattanooga Classic, carding only four birdies in three rounds but shooting an even-par 72 in strong winds in the second round, a day when the low round was 1 under par by two players. She has finished in the top 20 in seven straight events.

SOFTBALL

>> Cairah Curran (Campbell), Santa Clara: Ran her hitting streak to nine games with seven safeties in four games, including three in a 5-3 loss to Fresno State. She was named the West Coast Conference Player of the Week. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year was error-less and turned two double plays last week while getting on base in half of her plate appearances. She is 18th in the nation in batting average at .475 and leading her league in runs (39) and hits (58).

>> Kenna Higa (Kamehameha), Howard: Had her best game in her two years with the Bison, mashing four hits in five at-bats in a 9-1 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore with a triple and two RBIs from the leadoff spot. She had three hits in the first two games of the series after entering the series with only seven hits in 16 starts.

>> Keila Kamoku (Kamehameha), Brigham Young: Went deep for the first time since Feb. 8, blasting one to center field in a 9-4 win over No. 11 Arizona. She also had a single, the second time she has paired hits this season after doing it eight times last year. Aleia Agbayani (‘Iolani) had two hits in the middle game of the series, a 16-5 loss.

>> Trendee Kahunahana (Kaiser), UC Riverside: Played the hero in a 3-2 win over Cal State Northridge, leading off the bottom of the 11th inning with a walk-off home run on an 0-1 pitch. It was her second hit of the game and first home run of her career in her 111th at-bat and her first extra-base hit since hitting a double on Feb. 14.

>> Nelly McEnroe-Marinas (Maryknoll), Oklahoma: Had three hits and scored three runs in a 19-16 win over Wichita State, earning her first career triple in the process. Ailana Agbayani (‘Iolani) had two hits in the blowout, but the Hawaii duo was a combined 1-for-19 in the next three games, a series loss to Tennessee.

>> Sherreigh Nakoa-Chung (Maryknoll), Portland State: Paired hits in back-to-back games for the first time this season, driving in a run to help earn her second victory as a pitcher in a 9-6 victory over Weber State. She has a batting average of .304 this season and opposing batters are hitting .306 off her. Lorraine Alo (Campbell) launched her first home run of the season in one of the games against the Wildcats.

>> Shonty Passi (Punahou), Utah: Collected five hits in three games against Houston, scoring four runs and driving in five. She hit her first two home runs of the season — she hadn’t hit one out since May of last year —and hit dingers in back-to-back games for the first time in her career.

>> Braiesey Rosa (Waianae), Oregon: Hit another home run in a 20-1 win over Rutgers, the first grand slam of her career. She followed it up with two more hits and three RBIs the next day, raising her batting average to .356 with a slugging percentage of .733. The Ducks are 15-2 since Rosa became the starting catcher.

MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

>> Shane Kawakami-Williams (Hawaii Baptist), Occidental: Swept the 100- and 200-meter races at the SCIAC Quad Cup Consolation Meet and helped the Tigers win the 4×100 relay. He ran the 100 in 10.74 seconds and ran the 200 in 21.97, his fastest times this year in both events.

>> Connor Malinger (Hawaii Baptist), Lehigh: Took second place in the steeplechase at the Monmouth University Track and Field Season Opener, running the 3,000 meters in 9 minutes, 35.37 seconds to lose by more than three seconds but establishing a personal best.

WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

>> Tia Akasaki (University), Occidental: Finished second in the 400 meters at the SCIAC Quad Cup Consolation Meet with a time of 1 minute, 1.21 seconds, losing by a second to freshman teammate Skylar Cottell. It was a personal record for her.

>> Mia Shepard (‘Iolani), UC Santa Barbara: Anchored the 4×200 relay team to a school record time of 1:37.50 at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays, but the team took ninth place in the elite event. She raced in two other relays but finished outside the top 10 in both and and took 28th place as an individual in the 100 meters.

>> Amelia Stebe (Radford), Massachusetts Lowell: Won the 100 meters at her home invitational, clocking a personal best time of 12.64 seconds. The freshman beat a senior from Stonehill by two-hundredths of a second.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Jack Deuchar (Punahou), Southern California: Put down 20 kills with only two errors in a 3-1 win over Grand Canyon, then had 11 kills in a 3-1 win the next night but came up with 11 digs for the first double-double of his career.

>> Sam Landers (Hawaii Prep), Adrian: Honored Micah Low (Hawaii Baptist) and the rest of the seniors with 14 kills with only one error in a 3-1 win over Calvin on senior night to snap a four-match losing streak. It was his most kills in a match since the season opener and he also had nine digs.

>> Makua Marumoto (St. Francis), Concordia-Irvine: Had a career-high five aces in a 3-2 win over Vanguard to stop an 11-match losing streak, putting down 10 kills to be in double figures in successive matches for just the second time this season. He had three kills and a block in the fifth set against a team that beat the Golden Eagles in five sets nine days earlier.

>> Petar Miocinovic (Mid-Pacific), Vassar: Broke out with 13 kills on 20 swings in a sweep of King’s, the first time in his short career he has been in double figures. He has put down 20 of his 22 career kills in the past two matches. He didn’t get off the bench in the next match, a sweep at the hands of Stevens.

>> Harryzen Soares (Kamehameha), Sacred Heart: Came up with 13 digs in a 3-1 loss to Princeton, his first time in double figures since the season opener in January. He wasn’t as effective in the rematch the next night, getting six digs and making three receiving errors as the Tigers swept the Pioneers. Cade Trujillo (Kamehameha) ran the offense in the two matches with 53 assists.

>> Aaron Velasco (McKinley), Marian: Carried the hitting load in a 4-1 loss to Concordia Wisconsin, putting down 23 kills on 53 swings with 14 digs for his second straight double-double. He had only 10 attempts, with six kills and 10 digs in a sweep of Rockford two nights later. He had 89 swings in his past three matches after having 22 in the previous nine.

WOMEN’S WATER POLO

>> Ocean Akau (Kamehameha-Hawaii), Augustana Illinois: Buried four goals on six shots in a 23-8 win over Grove City, her second hat trick of the season. She also had a steal, giving her at least one in five straight matches.

>> Koko Butcher (Moanalua), Occidental: Scored five goals on 10 shots in a 12-11 loss to Cal State Lutheran. She has scored multiple goals in seven straight contests and is 10th in the conference in goals scored with 38.

>> Hudson Geier (Punahou), Cal Lutheran: Dished out two assists in a 12-11 win over Occidental, giving her a team-leading 50 for the season after getting just 15 last season. The school single-season record is 63 by Amanda Jones in 2016. Geier is already third on the list with five matches left in the regular season.

>> Kohia Rego (Kamehameha), Azusa Pacific: Passed out a season-high four assists in an 18-10 win over Santa Clara, helping four Cougars earn hat tricks. She had two assists in a 13-8 win over Concordia-Irvine two days before and has 27 this season after 11 last year with Cal State East Bay.