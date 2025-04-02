Punahou storms by Mid-Pacific in battle of flag football unbeatens

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Punahou stormed to a 19-point first-quarter lead en route to a 32-7 win over previously unbeaten Mid-Pacific in a flag football game on Tuesday night at Kunuiakea Stadium.

The Buffanblu improved to 4-0 and is the lone undefeated team in the Interscholastic League of Honolulu.

Quarterbacks Maryah Puletasi and Kiana Ramos combined for five touchdown passes. Three of those scoring passes were hauled in by junior Alethea Hayashi.

Puletasi, a 5-foot-10 sophomore, spiraled three touchdown passes in the first 12 minutes and finished with 168 passing yards. Ramos threw for 34 yards and two TDs. According to Puletasi, a basketball player, none of the Buffanblu play club ball.

“It’s a lot of late nights staying up, to be honest,” Puletasi said, referring to team videos on Hudl.

Hayashi, also a basketball player, finished with five receptions for 92 yards, all in the first half.

“You’ve got to find the gap, so our coaches really teach us to find a certain gap, to run a certain route to find that gap,” Hayashi said. “It’s all kind of improvised. There’s guidelines, but you still have to make your decisions.”

The extra study time for their new sport is worth every second.

“We’ve got to make it to states,” said freshman soccer player Braelynn Respicio-Riturban, who caught a PAT pass.

Punahou has scarcely been challenged in league play, with routs of Kamehameha (31-13), Hawaiian Mission (34-6) and Sacred Hearts (21-0). The Buffanblu host ‘Iolani on Thursday and travel to Damien on Tuesday to close the regular season.

Buffanblu coach Justin Chun has a volleyball background as a coach. He also coached his son’s flag football team. What Punahou has on the field, with an experienced staff, is next-level.

“Our defense did such a good job, it gave me enough confidence to play our second quarterback,” Chun said. “She had perseverance. She struggled and struggled, but then she threw that dart over the middle (for a touchdown). She rewarded our faith in her.”

MPI dropped to 2-1. The Owls had beaten Damien (19-7) and Sacred Hearts (25-14) coming into Tuesday’s battle. They play Hawaiian Mission on Saturday, then host ‘Iolani on Monday.

Mid-Pacific’s one- and two-man pass rush in the second half changed the momentum. The Owls came up with two sacks and a tackle for loss.

“It might have been an effort to stay alive, but it’s definitely a good adjustment on Coach (Kena) Heffernan’s part. It gives us stuff to work on,” Chun said. “The girls are students of the game, asking high-level questions. I’ve been having a blast. I’m really proud of our girls and all the girls from all the schools. Our goal is the postseason.”

Punahou had 95 athletes try out. There was hope of fielding a second team, Chun added, but the league decided to keep things simple in year one.

Punahou struck early with a 63-yard TD pass from Puletasi to sophomore Halia Hoapili in its opening series.

After an Owls three-and-out, Punahou needed just three plays to score again. Puletasi found Hayashi for a 39-yard TD. After the PAT pass from Puletasi to Respicio-Riturban, Punahou had a 13-0 lead.

Before the end of the first quarter, Puletasi completed a 22-yard pass to Hayashi, then found her again on a crossing route for a 10-yard TD. The Buffanblu led 19-0 with no time on the clock.

MPI began to consistently pass rush in the second quarter, but Punahou added another score. Kiana Ramos entered the game at QB and fired a 7-yard strike to Hayashi, giving the Buffanblu a 26-0 lead with 2:18 to go in the first half.

MPI brought double pass rushers on Ramos in the second half, shutting down the Buffanblu attack. The Owls got on the scoreboard on a fourth-and-9 pass from sophomore Madison Kaahanui-Kapu to senior Tori Tokuda, who hauled in the ball over the middle and surprised the defense by racing to pay dirt for a 29-yard TD.

The Owls were within 26-7 with no time left in the third quarter.

The mercy rule began with a 21-point margin and remained in place even after the margin dipped below 21.

MPI had momentum after a Punahou punt, but Buffanblu defensive back Brooke Asato came up with her second interception on a deep post pass with less than eight minutes remaining.

Punahou’s offense struggled, but after forcing another punt, MPI turned it over again. Buffanblu DB Lindsey Kouchi snagged a deflected pass and returned the ball to the MPI 16-yard line. Two plays later, Ramos found Asato for a 16-yard TD and Punahou led 32-7.