Scoreboard – April 2, 2025

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

OIA East: Kailua at Castle; Kalani at Kaiser; Roosevelt at Moanalua. Games start at

3 p.m.

OIA West: Campbell at Pearl City; Leilehua at Waipahu. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Kahuku at Kapolei; Waianae vs. Farrington at Lanakila District Park field; Nanakuli vs. Kalaheo at Kailua District Park field; McKinley at Radford; Waialua at Kaimuki. Games start at 3 p.m.

FLAG FOOTBALL

OIA: At Pearl City, Leilehua vs. Waialua, 5:30 p.m.; Aiea vs. Pearl City, 6:45 p.m.

At Mililani: Nanakuli vs. Campbell, 5:30 p.m.; Radford vs. Mililani, 6:45 p.m. At Kapolei: Dreamhouse vs. Waipahu, 5:30 p.m.; Waianae vs. Kapolei, 6:45 p.m. At Kaiser: Castle vs. Kalaheo, 5:30 p.m.; Kalani vs. Kaiser, 6:45 p.m. At Moanalua: Kahuku vs. Kailua, 5:30 p.m.; Anuenue vs. Moanalua, 6:45 p.m. At Farrington: McKinley vs.

Roosevelt, 5:30 p.m.; Kaimuki vs.

Farrington, 6:45 p.m.

GOLF

ILH: 6:30 a.m. at Pearl at Kalauao.

SOFTBALL

ILH Varsity II: Pac-Five vs. Sacred Hearts, 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Park; Kamehameha I-AA at Punahou I-AA, 4 p.m.

TENNIS

PacWest women: Chaminade at Hawaii Hilo, 11 a.m.

ILH: Team Tournament, Maryknoll vs.

Hanalani, 4:15 p.m. at Central Oahu

Regional Park.

OIA East: McKinley at Castle; Kailua at Moanalua; Kaiser vs. Kahuku at BYU-Hawaii courts; Kalani vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson

Intermediate School courts. Matches start at 1 p.m.

OIA West: Waipahu at Pearl City; Campbell at Mililani; Kapolei at Leilehua. Matches start at 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys Varsity I: Hawaii Baptist at Punahou; University at Kamehameha; Saint Louis at ‘Iolani. Matches start at 6:30 p.m.

OIA East boys: Kahuku at McKinley;

Kalaheo at Farrington; Roosevelt at Moanalua; Kalani at Kailua; Castle at Kaiser. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow. Also:

Anuenue at Kaimuki, 5:30 p.m. (varsity only).

WATER POLO

OIA girls: Kalaheo vs. West 1, 5 p.m.;

Kaiser vs. Roosevelt, 6:05 p.m. Games at Central Oahu Regional Park.

THURSDAY

BASEBALL

ILH: ‘Iolani vs. Punahou, 3 p.m. at Ala Wai Field; Maryknoll vs. Kamehameha, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1; Damien vs. Saint Louis, 3:30 p.m. at

Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 2; Pac-Five at Mid-Pacific, 3:30 p.m.

OIA West: Aiea at Mililani, 3 p.m.

FLAG FOOTBALL

ILH: ‘Iolani at Punahou; Hawaiian Mission vs. Sacred Hearts at Saint Louis. Games start at 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

ILH Varsity I: ‘Iolani at Kamehameha; Mid-Pacific at Punahou. Games start at

4 p.m.

TENNIS

ILH boys: Le Jardin at Mid-Pacific,

4:15 p.m.; Maryknoll at Punahou I-AA,

4:30 p.m.; Kamehameha at Punahou I,

4:30 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist at ‘Iolani, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys Varsity II: Island Pacific at Maryknoll; Punahou I-AA at Kamehameha I-AA. Matches start at 6:30 p.m.

OIA West boys: Campbell at Pearl City; Waialua at Mililani; Radford at Waianae; Nanakuli at Aiea; Kapolei at Waipahu. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I, Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m. Varsity I-AA, Punahou vs. Le Jardin, 6 p.m. at Kamehameha.

GOLF

Hawaii State Junior

Golf Association

Kauai Spring Classic

At Wailua Golf Course

Saturday, Sunday

Boys

11-12

163—Kyle Trudell. 180—Roux Ridings. 250—Action Herndon.

13-14

155—Caleb Ito. 158—Pierce Blanton,

Daniel Cho. 160—Dean Pagliarini. 167—

Keola Earle.

Girls

11-12

159—Madison Sur. 164—Lucy Cui. 171—Audrey Fujikawa. 177—Makayla Yonemura. 204—Emi Sayegusa.

13-14

155—Makena Yonemura, Brooke O’Heron.

158—Mara Gillespie. 165—Jordyn Kawachi. 171—Lauryn Lee.

FLAG FOOTBALL

ILH

Tuesday

Kamehameha 26, Damien 0

Punahou 32, Mid-Pacific 7

‘Iolani 9, Hawaiian Mission 0

SOFTBALL

ILH

Tuesday

Varsity I

At McKinley

Maryknoll 14, Kamehameha 3

W—Kasi Cruz. Leading hitters—Mary: Reyni Hiraoka 3 runs; Kyla Abad 2-2, 3b,

2 runs, 3 RBIs; Sheyzhelle Iokia 2 runs; Palehua Silva 3-3, HR; Karly Sapolu HR,

3 RBIs; Ciana Kamisato 2-4, 2 runs. KS: Bobbi Cambra HR, 3 runs; Naleo Kelley 2-3.

OIA West

Tuesday

At Waianae

Kapolei 12, Waianae 0, 5 inn.

W—Nalani Jaramillo (four innings, two hits). Leading hitters—Kap: Hayden Imai HR,

2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kandi Malama-Ahlo 3-3, HR, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Skyla Saito 2 RBIs;

Kaylisa Nakoa 2-3, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBIs;

Jaydaci Queypo-Alvarado 2-3, 2b, 2 RBIs; Kamaha’o Seminavage 2b.

BIIF

Monday

Girls Varsity

Pahoa 25, Kamehameha-Hawaii 10

BASEBALL

ILH

Tuesday

At Ala Wai Field

Maryknoll 4, Pac-Five 3

W—Jace Asato. S—Chase Hokama.

Leading hitters—Mary: Kau’i Kekauoha 2-3, 2 RBIs. P5: Ryden Toyama 2-4; Ethan Lee 2-3, 2b.

At Mid-Pacific

Damien 4, Mid-Pacific 3

W—Sam Cezar-Kanaka’ole. S—Aaron Rapoza. Leading hitters—DMS: Kona Begonia 2 RBIs; Rapoza 2-3, 2b, 2 RBIs; Makana Freitas 2b. MPI: Brayden Shizuzu 2-3.

Note: The Monachs went ahead on Kona Begonia’s two-out single in the top of the seventh inning, which scored Takeo

Tsukiyama and Tryten Vicari.

At Central Oahu Regional Park

Saint Louis 7, Punahou 2

W—Jonah Brub (four innings, one unearned run). Leading hitters—StL: Bruin Agbayani 2b, 3 runs; Mana Heffernan 2-3, 2 runs;

Kahanu Martinez 3-4, HR, 4 RBIs; Chase Sutherland 2-4. Pun: Owen Rappe 2-4; Jake Tripp 2-4; Raidan Shibayama 2-3.

BIIF

Tuesday

Kamehameha-Hawaii 4, Waiakea 2

W—Shiloh Santos. S—Noah Palea.

Leading hitters—KSH: Palea 3b, 3 RBIs; Kanai Nettrour 2-3. Waik: Jesse Inouye 2-3.

WATER POLO

ILH

Tuesday

Girls Varsity I

Punahou 16, Le Jardin 6. Goal scorers—Pun: Synnove Robinson 4, Zoe Pang 4, Kailoa Kerber 3, Hope McCarren 3, Mia Nakata, Logan Davidson. LeJ: Sienna

Settle 2, Norah Dodson, Karly Dias, Eden Waqainabete, Zoe Wiechmann.

Girls Varsity II

Kamehameha 10, ‘Iolani 8. Goal

scorers—KS: Leona Gormley 2, Taimane Matua 2, Maile Camaganacan 2, Bethani Kaleleiki, Makani Matsumoto, Olivia

Hirayama, Maxine Chock. Iol: Kendra-Ray Nishikawa 4, Sophia Strickler 2, Ellie

Horita, Jade Sok.

Mid-Pacific 13, Le Jardin 4. Goal

scorers—MPI: Leina Rama Mullen 6, Ceyra Lee 3, Sara Wilcox 2, Carissa Carroll,

Sirena Gentry-Balding. LeJ: Karly Dias 2, Nola Khan, Ashley Fahrenwald.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Tuesday

Boys Varsity II

‘Iolani I-AA def. Punahou I-AA 25-19,

25-21, 15-25, 17-25, 15-13

Le Jardin def. Assets (PBA) 25-24, 25-18,

25-16

Boys JV I

Punahou-Blue def. Hawaii Baptist-Black

25-7, 25-16

Boys JV II

Damien def. Le Jardin 25-16, 25-13

OIA WEST

Tuesday

Boys Varsity

Leilehua def. Pearl City 16-25, 25-23,

25-17, 25-22

Mililani def. Campbell 27-26, 23-25, 25-22,

25-19

Waipahu def. Nanakuli 25-17, 25-18, 25-22

Waianae def. Waialua 25-16, 25-19, 15-25,

25-21

Aiea def. Radford 25-17, 25-16, 25-16

Boys JV

Leilehua def. Pearl City 21-19, 21-17

Mililani def. Campbell 19-21, 21-20, 15-13

Nanakuli def. Waipahu 21-16, 20-21, 15-9

Waialua de. Waianae 21-9, 21-12

Radford def. Aiea 21-16, 21-18

BIIF

Tuesday

Boys Varsity

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Kau 22-25,

25-21, 25-23, 25-19