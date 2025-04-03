Lockdown lifted for 2 Kalihi schools; no firearms found

UPDATE: 9:55 a.m.

Dole Middle School and Kaewai Elementary in Kalihi are no longer locked down after police determined the area is safe.

No firearms or other weapons were recovered, police said. However, the possible suspects were identified and “addressed for truancy.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Dole Middle School and Kaewai Elementary in Kalihi locked down at 8:15 a.m. this morning after the Honolulu Police Department received a report of an “armed male.”

A notice was sent to news media about the incident at about 8:22 a.m.

The lockdowns were the result of a “safety incident at the adjoining park next to Dole Middle,” according to the state Department of Education.

The “all-clear” was given by the DOE to lift the lockdown shortly before 9:30 a.m. Text messages about the lockdown were sent to the impacted schools’ communities.

“Officers are responding to an armed male in the area of Dole Middle School,” read a social media post from HPD. “As a precaution, Dole Middle School is on lock down to ensure the safety of all students and staff.”

Police officers have detained “possible suspects,” and the investigation is ongoing.

“Please avoid the area,” HPD warned.

It is not immediately known what weapons the man or suspects are reportedly carrying or what prompted the call to HPD.

“Students and staff remained safe throughout the incident,” read a statement from the DOE.