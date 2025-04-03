Flood advisory issued for Kauai as cold front moves in

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for the island of Kauai due to heavy rainfall, effective until 12:30 p.m.

At 9:29 a.m., radar indicated heavy rain over northern areas of Kauai between Polihale and Kapaa, including portions of Kuhio Highway. Rain was falling at a rate of 0.5 to 1 inches per hour.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Kapaa, Princeville, Hanalei, Wainiha, Haena, Na Pali State Park, Kokee State Park, Wailua Homesteads, Wailua, Anahola, Kalihiwai and Kealia.

Weather officials advise staying away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

“Do not cross fast-flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot,” said the advisory. “Turn around, don’t drown.”

Forecasters say a cold front currently moving into Niihau and Kauai this morning will stall out and weaken near the Kauai Channel today into Friday.

“Expect wet weather across Kauai County during this time, with some enhanced showers moving into Oahu as well,” forecasters said. “Trade winds will begin to build back into the islands by Friday, strengthening into the moderate to breezy range from Saturday onward, with periods of enhanced showers lasting through much of next week.”

Vog, meanwhile, will continue to linger over most islands through much of Friday until the easterly trades begin to push the “vog cloud” west away from the isles.

On the horizon, a large to extra-large, long-period swell is expected to quickly build in on Saturday, which will likely produce warning-level surf along north-facing shores, and advisory-level surf across west- and east-facing shores through the weekend.