Hawaii island police identify victim in fatal single-vehicle crash

Hawaii island police have identified the 45-year-old woman who died Monday after a single-vehicle traffic collision in Keaau.

Renoo Gilbert of Keaau died at the hospital Monday night after she did not stop at a posted stop sign and struck a rock wall, police said.

Police responded to the call at around 9:34 p.m. and determined that Gilbert was traveling eastbound on Makuu Drive in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision when she did not stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Makuu Drive and Ala Heiau Road. She continued traveling east until she crashed into the wall.

Gilbert was the lone occupant in the vehicle and was found unresponsive at the scene. She was transported to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 11:34 p.m.

The East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit is continuing the investigation. Police said that alcohol, inattention and the lack of a seatbelt were the primary factors in the crash.

This is the ninth traffic fatality of 2025 in Hawaii County, as compared to five this time last year.