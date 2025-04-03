Health Department urges vaccines as measles cases increase in U.S.

The Hawaii Department of Health says is it taking proactive measures to prevent an outbreak of measles in the state, as cases continue to spread across the U.S. mainland and globally.

No cases, to date, have been reported in Hawaii.

But the number of measles cases on the U.S. mainland, meanwhile, have surpassed 500 in 20 U.S. states, including Alaska, California, Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

DOH said it is providing more outreach on the increasing risk of exposure to measles while encouraging more vaccinations — and has prepared emergency rules that allow a child with a religious exemption to receive a vaccine against measles, mumps and rubella while still retaining their religious exemption.

The rules expire in 120 days.

“A population vaccination rate of at least 95% is needed to prevent a measles outbreak,” said DOH in a news release. “In Hawaii, the measles vaccination rate is 90%. In Texas, where a measles outbreak is spreading rapidly, the vaccination rate is 93%. Having a population vaccination rate high enough to prevent an outbreak, which is based on the contagiousness of the infection, is often called ‘herd immunity.’”

DOH noted, however, that vaccination rates can vary locally, and among different schools and that the risk of an outbreak is higher in schools with low immunization rates.

The department on Wednesday sent a letter to the parents/guardians of K-12 public, private and charter schools encouraging them to get their child vaccinated against measles if the child is not fully vaccinated.

“Measles is a very serious, sometimes fatal disease for children,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble in the release. “At the rate it’s spreading, it could easily reach Hawaii on the next plane. The MMR vaccine is our best defense against the measles virus. The emergency rules will remove a potential barrier for families choosing to protect their children with the MMR vaccine.”

Parents are asked to report updates to their child’s vaccination record to their school to ensure data is accurate. Should a measles outbreak occur in Hawaii, students without a record of an MMR vaccine may be prohibited from attending school, DOH said.

“The best way to prevent a measles outbreak is to have a high community vaccination rate,” said DOH. “A high vaccination rate additionally helps protect newborns who are too young to get vaccinated, children who are unable to get vaccinated for medical reasons, unvaccinated pregnant women, and others who may have a weakened immune system.”

Children should receive two doses of MMR — one at 12 to 15 months of age and a second dose at 4 to 6 years of age.

Adults not at high risk of exposure and who have no evidence of prior immunity should get at least one documented dose of MMR in their lifetime.

More information on MMR vaccines for all age groups, including travelers, is available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.