Mexican national sentenced to 151 months in federal prison

A Mexican national deported from the United States four times and charged with using an assault rifle while dealing methamphetamine and heroin was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison today.

Juan Carlos Espinoza Lopez, 49, of Mexico, was sentenced today by Chief U.S. District Judge Derrick K. Watson to 151 months of imprisonment followed by five years of supervised release for possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and illegal reentry, according to a statement from Acting United States Attorney Kenneth M. Sorenson.

As part of a plea agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice, Espinoza Lopez pled guilty on Dec. 17. He pleaded not guilty May 28.

Lopez was charged by criminal complaint May 10 with possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm by an alien and reentry of removed alien.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Hawaii Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Darren W.K. Ching prosecuted the case.