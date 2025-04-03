Police make 31 arrests, 17 citations at speeding event in Kapolei

Honolulu police arrested 31 individuals and made 17 citations at a “night run” in Kapolei that involved racing and speeding last week.

The Night Enforcement Unit conducted an operation overnight from March 28 to 29, police said April 3, that targeted an unpermitted illegal steet racing event after the Traffic Division received information about a night run occurring in Kapolei, HPD said.

NEU officers made 31 arrests for racing, excessive speeding, reckless driving and operating a vehicle under the incfluence of an intoxicant. They also issued 17 citations including four for excessive speeding, two for reckless driving, one moving violation and 10 miscellaneous offenses, HPD said.

According to the statement, the suspects were caught driving at triple digit speeds in 60 mile per hour zones.