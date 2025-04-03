Letter: Big raise for legislators definitely not warranted

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Mammoth raises for legislators should not be accepted. There’s rarely a lack of candidates for legislative office, so no incentives are needed. A raise of 10% is reasonable.

For the governor and other state officials, a raise of about 20% may be reasonable, since qualified department heads often leave tenured positions to serve four- or eight-year terms.

The state Salary Commission needs to exercise some common sense on raises.

Loke Leong

Manoa

