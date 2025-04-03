Letter: DOGE is burning down house to kill a few fleas

Does DOGE stand for Department of Government Eradication? What Elon Musk is doing doesn’t appear to be making government more efficient, but it does seem likely to cripple government functions.

As a retired general manager of a small business, I know there are myriad ways of improving efficiency and productivity without cutting the work force. These are mostly human elements of management, such as providing workers with better working conditions, facilitating communication between management and field workers, and boosting employee morale through incentives.

Of course there are almost always incompetent members in any organization, including government. The best answer to that problem is surgical removal of those rotten apples, not the wholesale firing of essential workers which, when carried out impulsively, can lead to colossal dysfunction of the organization. After all, one should not resort to the stupidity of burning a house down just to catch a few fleas.

Kyongnok Min

Kapolei

