On May 4, 2019, a group tours the Jeju 4.3 Peace Park, part of a memorial to victims that died or disappeared in an uprising that was brutally suppressed by the South Korean government after World War II, on Jeju Island, South Korea.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Today is the anniversary of a major Korean violent trauma on Jeju Island. Korea was invaded literally hundreds of times over centuries. The Mongols, the Ming and Ching dominance, the Hideyoshi invasion and later a Japanese colony for 35 years. Then the Korean War and, in 1948, the Jeju April 3 incident, when 10% of Jeju’s population was killed.

And yet Koreans retained their spirit, their language, their culture and their unique decision-making customs — rather democratic ones, even at the village level.

Having endured it all, Koreans have a uniquely vivid perspective as to what is Chinese, Japanese and uniquely Korean. And in today’s modern globalization, the world is celebrating Korea’s food, music, culture and natural beauty. Hard to match such iron resilience.

As Hawaii’s sister state, we should reach out and honor our Jeju friends for their recovery and prosperity.

Jim Shon

Makiki

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter