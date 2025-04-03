Letter: Mass federal layoffs risk extremist retaliation

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The administration’s evisceration of the federal workforce continues apace, in a manner akin to treating facial acne via guillotine. The cure, being far worse than the disease, perhaps puts government workers in grave danger.

Thirty years ago, on April 19, 1995, two angry young men exploded a truck bomb in front of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, killing 168 men, women and children, because they or their parents, worked for the federal government.

Across from a fence, where teddy bears, beer cans, flowers, notes and toys were left to remember the lives lost, St. Joseph’s Old Cathedral erected a life-size statue of Jesus, with his back to the bomb site and his bowed head in his hand, facing 168 niches for prayer candles. Etched into the base of the statue is the shortest verse in the Bible which, when translated into English, reads “and Jesus wept.”

John Priolo

Pearl City

