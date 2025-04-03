Letter: More protection for moa, isles’ ‘original’ chicken

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Can we pass legislation to protect Hawaii’s red junglefowl chickens (called moa) and put them on a “do not disturb” species list? Polynesians brought these awesome, colorful and treasured birds to the islands on sailing canoes centuries years ago. They are a part of our history.

What’s more, moa enrich our lives. They clap their beautiful wings each morning and welcome us all to the day. They give keiki the opportunity to get exercise, as children chase them around the neighborhood. Seriously, our wild red junglefowl are part of Hawaii’s culture and heritage.

Hopefully these birds can be protected to be free to roam wherever they hatch, left alone to search and scratch on the ground for tasty bugs and plants for many future chicken generations.

John Burns

Wahiawa

