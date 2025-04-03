Off the news: Hawaii joins suit over health funding cuts

Hawaii has joined yet another lawsuit against the feds, this time seeking to block the abrupt cancellation of federal grants supporting health initiatives launched during the COVID-19 pandemic. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, argues that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services didn’t properly assess the purpose of the funding or the damage done by cutting it off.

In Hawaii, $89 million’s at stake, funding programs and staffing to track, prevent and control infectious diseases, including measles and bird flu, modernize data systems and prevent substance abuse, as well as capital improvements and equipment upgrades for state labs.