Off the news: Make most of exorbitant Easter eggs

Yes, egg prices are still high, but with Easter egg-dying on the horizon, families gotta do what families gotta do.

That means paying the highest prices in the nation. This past quarter, eggs on the mainland averaged about $4.90 per dozen, while a dozen local eggs in Honolulu retailed from $6.49 to $11.79. Yikes. All the more reason to make those eggs as pretty and colorful as possible.