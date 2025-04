According to police, the driveway of this Olu Street home in Hilo was where the homeowner, 81-year-old Lola Loebl, was stabbed to death Saturday morning.

A Hawaii County grand jury Wednesday indicted Keoni Peter Tosie Brown of Hilo on charges of second- degree murder in the stabbing death of his 81-year-old neighbor and first-degree terroristic threatening of a 38-year-old woman who confronted him.

The 30-year-old man, if convicted, could be sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Brown could be subject to an extended term of imprisonment in two different ways, the indictment shows.

On Count 1, second- degree murder in the stabbing death of his 81-year-old neighbor Lola Loebl, Brown could be sentenced as an offender against the elderly in that the victim is 60 years of age or older, according to Hawaii Revised Statutes Section 707.

An extended term for second-degree murder, which has a term of life with the possibility of parole, could be extended to life without the possibility of parole.

If convicted of murder and first-degree terroristic threatening, he also could be subject to an extended term for two or more felonies, according to HRS Sec. 706-662(4).

Brown appeared, cuffed and shackled in orange prison garb, in Hilo District Court for a 2 p.m. preliminary hearing, but the hearing was not required due to the indictment.

Brown, already in custody, was served with the grand jury bench warrant, which set bail at $2.02 million and ordered him to have no contact with the witness and remain more than 100 yards from the witness and Loebl’s homes.

Brown was arrested 7:30 p.m. Saturday after the 38-year-old neighbor called 911.

Samantha Iopa said she witnessed the stabbing of Loebl, who lived across the street from her at 257 Olu St., at about 7:15 a.m. Saturday, court documents indicate.

She said she saw Brown hold Loebl with one arm and stab her in the mouth, leaving the knife there.

Iopa said she ran to confront Brown, who then fled to the garage on the property next door to Loebl’s home.

When the 38-year-old woman went back outside, Brown had removed the knife from Loebl’s mouth and threatened her, she told police.

She noted Brown had changed his clothes, which were later found on the property where he lives. Police also recovered a knife.

Brown lives in a shipping container on the property at 261 Olu St.