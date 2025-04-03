On the Move: April 3, 2025

Thursday, April 3, 2025
Ryan Kelly
Sheila Gerbig-Hussey
Outrigger Resorts &Hotels has announced the following promotion and new hire:
>> Sheila Gerbig-
Hussey to area general manager for
Hawaii Vacation Condos by Outrigger, overseeing Royal Kahana Maui by Outrigger and The Kapalua Villas Maui; previously from general manager at Royal Kahana since 2016. Gerbig-Hussey has more than
30 years with Outrigger, serving in numerous leadership positions including
assistant general manager and general manager at Outrigger Aina Nalu, owner liaison manager at the Ohana Maui Islander and director of revenue management for Outrigger’s corporate services.
>> Ryan Kelly as general manager for Outrigger Honua Kai Resort &Spa. Kelly joins Outrigger with experience in rooms division leadership at The Ritz-Carlton Oahu, Turtle Bay and Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort; as well as luxury property management experience in the real estate sector of South and West Maui.
