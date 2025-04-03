On the Move: April 3, 2025

Outrigger Resorts &Hotels has announced the following promotion and new hire:

>> Sheila Gerbig- Hussey to area general manager for Hawaii Vacation Condos by Outrigger, overseeing Royal Ka­hana Maui by Outrigger and The Kapalua Villas Maui; previously from general manager at Royal Kahana since 2016. Gerbig-Hussey has more than 30 years with Outrigger, serving in numerous leadership positions including assistant general manager and general manager at Outrigger Aina Nalu, owner liaison manager at the Ohana Maui Islander and director of revenue management for Outrigger’s corporate services.

>> Ryan Kelly as general manager for Outrigger Honua Kai Resort &Spa. Kelly joins Outrigger with experience in rooms division leadership at The Ritz-Carlton Oahu, Turtle Bay and Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort; as well as luxury property management experience in the real estate sector of South and West Maui.

———

Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.