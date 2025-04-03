UH’s Vilcek claims Big West tennis honor

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Hawaii senior Ana Vilcek was named Big West Women’s Tennis Player of the Week on Wednesday.

Vilcek, of Pancevo, Serbia, went 2-0 against top 50 players on the No. 1 court.

On Wednesday, she defeated No. 50 Kennedy Buntrock of Cal Poly 6-1, 6-0.

On Saturday, Vilcek pulled out a 6-3, 5-7, 1-0 (10-8) victory over No. 10 Amelia Honer of Long Beach State.

It was Vilcek’s third career weekly conference honor.

She leads UH with an 8-3 overall dual match record and 6-1 conference mark.