UH’s Vilcek claims Big West tennis honor

By Star-Advertiser staff
Today
•
Updated
11:54 p.m.
Hawaii senior Ana Vilcek was named Big West Women’s Tennis Player of the Week on Wednesday.
Vilcek, of Pancevo, Serbia, went 2-0 against top 50 players on the No. 1 court.
On Wednesday, she defeated No. 50 Kennedy Buntrock of Cal Poly 6-1, 6-0.
On Saturday, Vilcek pulled out a 6-3, 5-7, 1-0 (10-8) victory over No. 10 Amelia Honer of Long Beach State.
It was Vilcek’s third career weekly conference honor.
She leads UH with an 8-3 overall dual match record and 6-1 conference mark.
