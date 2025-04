Kahuku head coach Sterling Carvalho celebrated as time expired as the Red Raiders beat the Mililani Trojans 21-19 to win the HHSAA Open Division State Championship at Clarence T. C. Ching Complex on Nov. 24, 2023.

The release of Sterling Carvalho as football coach at Kahuku is a head-scratcher for many.

After seven seasons with three Open Division state championships, the school released him as head coach in a letter from principal Donna Lindsey to parents of football players dated Monday. Rumors swirled about complaints filed by parents with the DOE.

Sterling Carvalho had not returned text messages from the Star-Advertiser as of Wednesday. But his twin brother, special teams coach Stewart Carvalho, spoke in his support.

“For me and him, we never go on social media. Talking with him, we want to set the record straight, there’s nothing illegal or criminal or anything he did that warranted the dismissal,” Stewart Carvalho said. “What he won’t do is give in to parents complaining about the way coaches coach. He will support his coaches 100%.”

The brothers, 49, believe they have been consistent, Stewart said.

“The biggest thing for him is having values, having standards and the most important thing is leading young men to become better people. Leaving the program better than when he started,” he said.

Sterling Carvalho led Kahuku to a new level with heavy off-season skills training and national Pylon competition, implementing some of the key ingredients that elevated programs like Saint Louis into dynastic territory.

In the letter obtained by the Star-Advertiser on Tuesday night, Lindsey wrote: “Effective immediately, Coach Sterling Carvalho will no longer be serving as the head coach of the KHIS Football Program. Plans are in place to ensure continued support and stability for our student-athletes and the Football Program. An interim head coach will be assigned while we begin the process of selecting a new head coach.”

Two complaints were filed with the Hawaii State Ethics Commission by families of two players in different years while Carvalho was coach, a source told the Star-Advertiser. The source requested anonymity because of their longtime ties to the community.

Specifics about the complaints were still unclear and unavailable late Wednesday, but neither complaint compelled the school to immediately release Carvalho, who is also a teacher at the school.

When reached on Wednesday via text, Lindsey referred questions to the DOE communications branch, where a voice message left late Wednesday was not yet returned.

Stewart Carvalho alluded to playing time issues being a cause of the complaints.

“He took the higher road,” Stewart Carvalho said. “He said, ‘If (the administration) would rather believe the parents than us, then I’m done.’ He said that every year and that finally happened. He won’t throw someone under the bus. There’s no favoritism. We never play that game. They’re not supporting him. They’re believing the accusations. He’s fine with it. He’s at peace.”

Kahuku went 59-18 in six seasons with Sterling Carvalho as head coach, winning state championships in 2021, ’22 and ’23 to become the only Red Raiders coach to win three state titles in a row. Kahuku was runner-up last season, losing to Saint Louis in the final, 17-10.

Kahuku won 32 consecutive games against Hawaii opponents beginning in 2021 following the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the past several years, competing with nationally ranked opponents became the norm. Carvalho scheduled games against the top teams in the country and defeated defending national champion St. John Bosco (Calif.), which at the time was ranked No. 3 in the country, in 2023.

“I don’t know what happened or why it happened, but you’re letting a good member of that community go,” said Campbell coach Darren Johnson, a former Kahuku quarterback and an assistant coach. “I coached with him a few years ago and he brings a lot of good energy. Not only that, he teaches in the DOE and has always been helpful with me and my family. Just a good person.”

Mililani coach Rod York was equally stunned.

“I have no idea why he’s not the coach. As a competitor, I’m kind of sad. We like to compete against each other. He did a great job. He’s up there with the GOATs, with Cal Lee. He’s done it in such a short time. He’s always been a standup guy with us. He’s a fierce competitor. He did a great job with the kids he’s developed and the staff he’s put together.”

York noted that the graduation of Carvalho’s talented nephews was always in the equation.

“He was always saying he would step down soon. I thought this might be the timing he chose,” York said. “I wish him luck in his future. It’s not the end. The guy can coach. The guy can teach and he knows how to win. You take that to any school and he’ll pop up somewhere and bless that place.”

The evolution of the program has been significant. Kahuku football transformed from a heavily talented pipeline to JUCO teams into one that has many Division I signees annually.

Mark Kurisu was a defensive coordinator for several years before becoming head coach at Leilehua.

“It’s a big loss. Sterling did a great job at Kahuku, putting Hawaii on the national stage in a positive light. I think that’s why we were able to get so many recruiters down here,” Kurisu said.

He remembers a game with Kahuku when Leilehua’s roster was struggling in the Open Division.

“When we played them after the pandemic, he saw how depleted we were. He took time at the half to come find me. ‘Coach, I know what you’re going through so I’m going to play our younger kids the rest of the game.’ He knew the right thing was to honor the game by keeping it safe and allowing other players to participate,” Kurisu said. “The score wasn’t a concern. Just allowing the kids to enjoy the game. He made it a point to do that for us and I respect him for it. He’s definitely somebody we’re going to miss in the coaching ranks.”

‘Iolani and Kahuku have been in different classifications for some time, but longtime Raiders coach Wendell Look met Carvalho years ago.

“He’s always wanted to scrimmage us. Maybe half-jokingly, but respectfully asking,” Look said.

Carvalho was also involved with the Kahuku golf program.

“I always see him at state golf. It was always fun walking and talking story with him,” Look said.

The carousel of coaching hires at Kahuku has always captured the Hawaii public’s interest. Doug Semones coached the program to OIA titles in 1989, ’94 and ’95, but lost to Saint Louis in the Oahu Prep Bowl each of those years. Saint Louis was in the midst of a 14-year run of titles, 13 straight Prep Bowls and one in the inaugural HHSAA state tournament.

Under Siuaki Livai, Kahuku won state titles in 2000 and ’01, ending Saint Louis’ unprecedented reign at the top. Livai guided the program to four state titles in six years, winning in ’03 and ’05.

Reggie Torres, a longtime assistant coach, led Kahuku to the ’06 state title. Torres had already guided the school to state titles in wrestling and judo, but he faced intense scrutiny — and a parents-drive petition pushing for his removal — during a five-year span without a state football title.

In 2010, Kahuku was 10-0 entering the postseason when the OIA ruled that at least one player was ineligible, forcing forfeiture of the season.

Kahuku returned with the koa trophy in ’11 and ’12, but after a 6-5 season in ’13, Torres was released.

Lee Leslie became Kahuku’s football coach for one season (9-3).

Vavae Tata, a former Saint Louis defensive lineman, was hired and coached Kahuku to the 2015 state title. After a runner-up finish in ’16, Tata was released with a career record of 24-2.

Makoa Freitas followed and coached the 2017 season (11-2).

Kahuku then hired Carvalho, a longtime assistant coach.