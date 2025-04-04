50 hikers rescued after being stranded by flooded Kauai stream

Kauai Fire Department crews responded Thursday morning to a group of approximately 50 hikers stranded on the far side of Hanakapiai Stream along the Kalalau Trail, after heavy rainfall made stream conditions too dangerous to cross.

Firefighters from the Hanalei Fire Station were dispatched just before 11:55 a.m. on April 3, following a report from the on-duty Battalion Chief that hikers were unable to continue due to rising water levels. Rescue personnel reached the site around 2:25 p.m. after hiking in to assess the situation and provide assistance.

Upon arrival, crews confirmed that about 50 individuals had become stranded when the stream became impassable. No injuries or medical issues were reported. Firefighters advised the hikers to shelter in place until water levels subsided.

Personnel from the state Department of Land and Natural Resources remained at the location, and KFD staff stayed on standby overnight. All stranded hikers were able to safely leave the area by this morning.

State officials are reminding hikers to carry emergency supplies in case they are required to stay on the trail overnight due to weather-related delays.

The National Weather Service had issued a Flood Advisory for Kauai’s north shore earlier Thursday, at approximately 9:35 a.m., warning of heavy rainfall and potential flash flooding in the Hanakapiai area. The advisory was in effect until 12:30 p.m.

In response to ongoing weather conditions and safety concerns, the state closed the Kalalau Trail today.

KFD Chief Michael Gibson urged hikers to take precautions.

“We strongly advise all hikers to avoid entering trail systems when inclement weather is in the forecast. Flooding in stream areas can occur rapidly and without warning, putting lives at risk,” Gibson said. “We thank all the first responders and partner agencies who ensured that all the hikers made it out safely Friday morning.”

Forecasters expect wet weather to persist across the island through the weekend.