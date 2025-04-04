Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, April 4, 2025 79° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Gene Ward dies after serving in Hawaii’s Legislature for nearly 30 years

By Andrew Gomes

Today Last updated 11:09 a.m.

Editors' PicksObituaries

STAR-ADVERTISER / MARCH 6, 2018 Rep. Gene Ward addresses the state House of Representatives in 2018. Ward, the longtime Republican representative from East Oahu, died today at age 82.
1/2
Swipe or click to see more

STAR-ADVERTISER / MARCH 6, 2018

Rep. Gene Ward addresses the state House of Representatives in 2018. Ward, the longtime Republican representative from East Oahu, died today at age 82.

COURTESY PHOTO State Rep. Gene Ward
2/2
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY PHOTO

State Rep. Gene Ward

STAR-ADVERTISER / MARCH 6, 2018 Rep. Gene Ward addresses the state House of Representatives in 2018. Ward, the longtime Republican representative from East Oahu, died today at age 82.
COURTESY PHOTO State Rep. Gene Ward

Veteran Hawaii lawmaker Gene Ward died this morning after a prolonged illness that led him to retire on Monday.

Ward was 82 and had served as a Republican in the state House of Representatives for nearly 30 years serving constituents in an east Honolulu district that included Hawaii Kai and Kalama Valley.

Rep. Diamond Garcia, who once worked as Ward’s office manager, said on Facebook that Ward died peacefully early this morning.

“Gene Ward was more than just a legislator,” said Garcia (R, Ewa-Kapolei). “He was a true statesman. He devoted his life to serving others, and though we mourn his loss, we celebrate a life well-lived in the service of God, country, and community.”

Gov. Josh Green ordered that the United States flag and state flag be flown at half-staff at the state Capitol and other state facilities from today to sunset on Monday in recognition of what Green described as unwavering service of Ward.

“The passing of Gene Ward is a profound loss for Hawaii,” Green said in a statement. “Gene dedicated his life to public service with passion, integrity and an unwavering commitment to the people he represented. From his service in the Peace Corps and the Vietnam War to his decades in the State House, he brought a global perspective and deep love for Hawaii to everything he did. His leadership in supporting small businesses, strengthening international relations and advocating for local communities has left a lasting impact on our state.”

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz said in a statement, “Gene Ward was a statesman and a genuinely effective member of the loyal opposition. He never wavered in his Republican values, but more important to him was his attachment to the country, the Constitution, and his district. He was always kind and respectful, and every interaction I ever had with him was totally professional. The people of Hawaii Kai and the people of Hawaii have lost a very good and decent public servant. May he rest in aloha, and may his memory be a blessing.”

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide