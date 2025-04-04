IRS starts laying off 20,000 workers as civil rights office shut

The Internal Revenue Service began making sweeping cuts to its workforce today, the agency’s leadership said in an email to staff today, and among the first to go will be employees of its civil rights office.

Reuters previously reported that more than 20,000 staff would be cut, which a source familiar with today’s announcement confirmed, saying 20%-25% of the tax-collecting agency’s workforce would be targeted.

The start of the layoffs and the civil rights office’s elimination were first reported by the Washington Post.

The cuts are part of a major overhaul of the federal workforce that has already cost more than 200,000 workers their jobs. President Donald Trump has tasked billionaire Elon Musk with leading the reshaping and downsizing of the government.

“The IRS has begun implementing a Reduction in Force (RIF) that will result in staffing cuts across multiple offices and job categories,” an internal human resources email sent to all staff said today.

The email said 75% of the agency’s civil rights office, previously called the office of diversity, equity and inclusion, will be cut and its remaining employees will move under a separate office.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Trump has passed executive orders aimed at dismantling DEI initiatives that he has labeled discriminatory. Civil rights groups have condemned the actions, saying DEI measures help in addressing historical and generational inequity.

The email said the mass layoffs would take place in phases.

They come amid the busiest time of the year for the IRS, with the filing deadline for most individual tax returns falling on April 15.