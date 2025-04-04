Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, April 4, 2025 79° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Man, 52, arrested in Iwilei after stabbing

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 10:45 a.m.

Crime in Hawaii

Honolulu police have arrested a 52-year-old man for second-degree assault after he allegedly stabbed another man following an argument in Iwilei.

The incident occurred just before 9 p.m. Thursday, according to a police bulletin.

Police said the suspect and victim, a 37-year-old man, got into a verbal argument that escalated to the stabbing.

Police said the suspect was located, identified and arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault. He remains in custody, pending investigation.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene fronting 431 Kuwili St., which is the address for the Punawai Rest Stop.

Paramedics treated the victim with advanced trauma support for a stab wound to the upper body and took him to the hospital in serious condition.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide