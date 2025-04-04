Man, 52, arrested in Iwilei after stabbing

Honolulu police have arrested a 52-year-old man for second-degree assault after he allegedly stabbed another man following an argument in Iwilei.

The incident occurred just before 9 p.m. Thursday, according to a police bulletin.

Police said the suspect and victim, a 37-year-old man, got into a verbal argument that escalated to the stabbing.

Police said the suspect was located, identified and arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault. He remains in custody, pending investigation.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene fronting 431 Kuwili St., which is the address for the Punawai Rest Stop.

Paramedics treated the victim with advanced trauma support for a stab wound to the upper body and took him to the hospital in serious condition.