Pedestrian seriously injured in Pearl City hit-and-run

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

Crime in Hawaii

A 51-year-old man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run early this morning in Pearl City, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

The collision occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Kamehameha Highway near Lipoa Place. Police said the pedestrian was walking in the westbound lanes when he was struck by an unidentified driver who fled the scene without stopping.

Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to an area hospital in serious condition.

Investigators have not yet determined whether speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the HPD Traffic Division at (808) 723-3413. The investigation is ongoing.

