Letter: Despite it all, keep faith for ‘more perfect union’

Several older white males gathered in Philadelphia to draft our Constitution and Bill of Rights back in 1774 and 1775, which created three separate branches with power to check each other. It stood until 2016, when a Republican became our president and exerted influence on the other two branches, creating chaos that will enhance his will for the next four years.

Perhaps this was inevitable as more Americans become disenchanted with democracy with all they encountered since 1940: Nazism, communism, McCarthyism, Woodstock, racist groups, drugs and polarizing politics.

I am years beyond the expected life span, but still cling to hope that Americans will join together to bring forth the spirit of a “more perfect union,” where all three branches of government will be free of interference from any person or party. A second Civil War is not to our benefit or the world.

Gilbert Horita

Ala Moana

