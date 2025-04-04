Letter: Don’t just grumble; vote and engage for change

When you have only two choices and both of them are bad, do you pick the worst choice or the one that’s not quite as bad? In March, the worst choice was a government shutdown. The shutdown would not only have affected all of us, but it would have given more power to the president.

We are in this mess because voters voted to give Republican control in the presidency, Senate and the House of Representatives. The Democratic senators who voted against a possible shutdown did a brave and correct thing for everyone. Instead of grumbling, take back your power and vote.

If you want better government, we need younger senators and representatives. Do away with the Electoral College and enact term limits.

Everyone’s got to get off the entitlement mindset. To achieve great things, young Americans need to put in the work to pave their future.

Lance Miyake

Pearl City

