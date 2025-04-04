Letter: NOAA’s data, expertise critical for public safety

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

As someone working on NOAA-funded research through Pacific RISA (Research on Island Solutions for Adaptation), I see firsthand how critical National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data and expertise are for Hawaii’s future.

My work focuses on regional rainfall projections, and it is clear that we need more — not less — investment. Long-term projections of rainfall are often conflicting and difficult to interpret, making it challenging for decision-makers to incorporate them into planning for our state’s water security, disaster preparedness and infrastructure resilience.

Dismantling NOAA would halt efforts to improve our understanding of Hawaii’s future rainfall patterns, leaving our communities unprepared for long-term changes, extreme weather events, droughts and floods. NOAA’s freely available forecasts, hurricane tracking and climate data are vital for public safety and must not be privatized or eliminated.

NOAA must not be weakened. Our safety, economy and ability to plan for an uncertain climate future depend on it.

Kristen Sanfilippo

Kapahulu

