Letter: Secondhand smoke can kill nonsmokers, kids

Recently there was a column about increasing the cigarette tax — and yes, it should be increased, as well as the e-cigarette tax. What has not been made clear is the danger of second-hand smoking (SHS) or passive smoking to both adults and children.

There are 41,000 deaths each year of adults from SHS (in the U.S.) and 400 deaths of children. That breaks down to 7,333 deaths from lung cancer and 33,951 deaths to heart disease each year. Cigarette smoking itself is linked to a whopping 480,000 deaths annually, and it’s the No. 1 preventable cause of death in the U.S.

I’m not sure smokers realize the harm they do to others from secondhand smoke. If they do realize and do it anyway, then they are criminal for causing direct harm to others.

The increased tax should be used to educate people on the dangers of not just smoking, but the huge dangers to nonsmokers and children.

Judith Pettibone

Makiki

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter