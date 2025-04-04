Off the news: New law to curb number of Waikiki fests

“Too much of an obstacle” — that’s how Mayor Rick Blangiardi described the overabundance of street festivals that had proliferated in Waikiki. Well, no more, as he signed Bill 50 into law, which starting next year will limit the number of Waikiki festivals that force road closures. A new permitting process will allow six such fests each year — though those will be on top of 14 “legacy events” grandfathered in, such as the Aloha Festivals Parade and Honolulu Marathon.

Fair enough. There needs to be a balance between staging such uplifting events and parades, against too much disruption and access problems for Waikiki residents and businesses.