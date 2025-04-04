Off the news: Shingles vaccine can cut dementia risk

Another excellent reason to stay up-to-date on protective vaccines: New research shows that getting immunized against shingles can also reduce the risk of developing dementia.

A large-scale study, published Wednesday in the journal Nature, found that people who received the vaccine for shingles — a painful rash caused by a viral reactivation — were 20% less likely to develop dementia in the seven years after, than those who were not vaccinated. So turns out there are two benefits to getting the shingles vaccine. Now that’s good science.