Editorial: HPD chief must fill vacancies, info gap

Honolulu Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan took the helm at the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) nearly three years ago, committing to retain a higher proportion of officers and fill excessive vacancies, make communities safer and earn the public’s trust. He’s earned positive evaluations by the Honolulu Police Commission (HPC), but in the court of public opinion, Logan and the HPD continue to leave key needs unmet.

Public frustration over crime and violence on Oahu’s West Side and inadequate police presence in the area came to a key flashpoint last month, when City Council member Andria Tupola informed the commission that she would ask for Logan’s resignation if HPD vacancies continued to climb, or if HPD could not fill a substantive number of positions within six months.

Transparency and communication — including public alerts when violence erupts and a suspect is on the loose, but also in communications with the public and its media representatives over police matters — haven’t met expected standards in many instances. The latest example: A Waikiki evening shooting last month that left a storefront window shattered, tourists running for safety and unidentified shooters at large — but wasn’t revealed to Logan or the media that night.

Further, questions over the HPC’s adequacy in watchdogging and guiding police actions and initiatives remain unresolved. In August, the city auditor damningly reported that the commission was too lax in scrutinizing or questioning HPD reports or gaps in information, inconsistent in carrying out responsibilities and therefore ineffective.

To meet public needs, Logan, the HPD and the HPC must fill the gaps between expectations and results.

>> Logan must adjust HPD’s approach and improve retention. New methods, additional messaging and wider reach are also required to boost recruitment. Addressing rank-and-file satisfaction and morale, which aren’t up to par, remains vital; so does improving the public’s perceptions. This requires better cooperation and sharing of ideas and effective strategies with the rank and file and with the City Council.

>> Improving communication on all fronts is also necessary. Mayor Rick Blangiardi has pushed back on Tupola’s suggestion that the chief needs to improve things or bow out, stating that she isn’t fully informed of advances being made — but the onus on that belongs to Logan. If Council members, i.e., the public, aren’t satisfied that HPD is striving sufficiently to fill the ranks, Logan and the force must provide sufficient intel and reassurance that show otherwise. Maximum transparency is key.

>> The HPC represents the public interest, and so must play a stronger role in monitoring police performance, credibility and institutional stability — but this won’t be possible without a more structured, trackable approach. The 2024 auditor’s recommendations should be a priority. These include: a defined process and calendar for reviewing HPD and its leaders’ performance, with required reporting and communications; and documentation of HPD’s responses to commission complaints and concerns.

Blangiardi has repeatedly opined that the mayor should be directly responsible for hiring and firing Honolulu’s police chief, arguing that this creates greater accountability. The auditor suggests the mayor be given some additional authority over the process, in tandem with the commission’s. Either of these options would likely require City Council action — but regardless, the police commission must be strengthened, and members willing to firmly vet the chief’s and HPD performance.

All concerned need to pull in the same direction: “Serving and protecting with aloha,” as the HPD motto goes, using benchmarked goals, transparency and integrity.