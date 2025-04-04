Charity donates $10M for 2 hospital cancer centers on Oahu

Cancer survivor Aurelia Awa, 11, second from left, was snuggled by her sister, Quinn, 8, as their parents, Rachel, left, and Kaimi Awa, right, held their hands Thursday during a news conference at the state Capitol.

Two checks totaling $10 million were presented Thursday at the state Capitol during a news conference announcing multimillion-dollar grants supporting cancer care by The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust.

Two Oahu hospitals were awarded a total of $10 million in philanthropic funding Thursday from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust to expand access to cancer care.

Gov. Josh Green announced the grants of $5 million each to Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women &Children and The Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu Cancer Center, calling the funding a major investment in Hawaii’s health care infrastructure.

At Kapi‘olani Medical Center, the funds will go toward construction of the new Martha B. Smith Cancer &Infusion Center, named in memory a longtime health care executive and community leader who led Kapi‘o­lani, Straub Benioff Medical Center and Pali Momi Medical Center. Smith died of cancer in 2021, according to Green.

The new 25,000-square-foot facility will be five times larger than the hospital’s current cancer treatment area. It will double the number of infusion bays for women and pediatric patients and expand research space for clinical trials and advanced therapies.

Kapi‘olani will continue to serve as the state’s only women’s cancer facility specializing in breast and gynecologic oncology, and the only center in Hawaii dedicated to pediatric bone marrow transplants and collection.

Gidget Ruscetta, chief operating officer of Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women &Children, said the hospital treats about 200 children diagnosed with cancer and about 900 women with breast cancer each year.

She said the new center will allow the hospital to offer advanced treatments, including chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy — also known as CAR-T — a cutting-edge form of immunotherapy recently introduced in Hawaii.

“This is cancer care that is highly specialized, and it gets to the cellular level,” Ruscetta said. “It’s an immunotherapy that is life-changing for patients.”

Aurelia Awa, an 11-year-old from Ewa Beach who is now cancer-free, was born with leukemia that took her eyesight and later faced heart failure and nutritional challenges.

As the 2025 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals champion for Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women &Children, Awa reflected on her journey, expressing frustration over losing her eyesight to cancer and chemotherapy, but added, “I’m here today,” and credited the hospital’s cancer team for making her feel safe throughout her battle.

“Thank you, Mr. Walter, for this donation to Kapi‘olani to help women and children with cancer,” Awa said to Walter Panzirer, a trustee of the Helmsley Charitable Trust. “I feel happy that you decided to choose to donate your money to Kapi‘olani hospital.”

Panzirer said the goal at the Helmsley Charitable Trust is to “level the playing field between urban and rural and ensure that all patients have equal access to the highest quality of care.”

Over the past 16 years, the Helmsley Charitable Trust has given $798 million in eight states across the nation including Hawaii, American Samoa and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

“I often say your ZIP codes should not determine your health care outcomes, but unfortunately, that’s not true,” Panzirer said, adding that the trust’s goal is to help “ensure health equity and access is available for all.”

At The Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu, the grant will fund a 2,500- square-foot expansion of the cancer center. The project will add six exam rooms and three additional infusion bays, allowing the facility to treat up to 20% more patients.

This expansion is part of a phased reconfiguration to relocate and upgrade infusion services and modernize the oncology clinic.

The oncology program at Queen’s-West Oahu opened about three years ago, and Queen’s Health Systems President and Chief Executive Officer Jason Chang said, “Today it’s bursting at the seams.”

“We are treating patients at every possible corner you can treat, and we’ve added new services,” Chang said. “(With West Oahu) the fastest-growing population on (the island), (what) comes with that is more prevalence of cancer. The need for people to be treated right there in their homes is so important, and that’s exactly what this grant allows us to do.”

Chang said currently, patients are being treated in the basement, but with the grant, a new design will allow treatment on the fifth floor of the hospital with “a beautiful view where patients will be able to get their infusion treatment overlooking the water, the ocean, and in the very far background, you’ll see Diamond Head and the city. Right behind you is a skyline, and we can’t think of a more beautiful backdrop if you have to go through cancer treatment than to have that type of environment.”