Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, April 4, 2025 72° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Charity donates $10M for 2 hospital cancer centers on Oahu

By Victoria Budiono

Today Updated 11:45 p.m.

Editors' PicksHealth

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Two checks totaling $10 million were presented Thursday at the state Capitol during a news conference announcing multimillion-dollar grants supporting cancer care by The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust.
1/2
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Two checks totaling $10 million were presented Thursday at the state Capitol during a news conference announcing multimillion-dollar grants supporting cancer care by The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Cancer survivor Aurelia Awa, 11, second from left, was snuggled by her sister, Quinn, 8, as their parents, Rachel, left, and Kaimi Awa, right, held their hands Thursday during a news conference at the state Capitol.
2/2
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Cancer survivor Aurelia Awa, 11, second from left, was snuggled by her sister, Quinn, 8, as their parents, Rachel, left, and Kaimi Awa, right, held their hands Thursday during a news conference at the state Capitol.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Two checks totaling $10 million were presented Thursday at the state Capitol during a news conference announcing multimillion-dollar grants supporting cancer care by The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Cancer survivor Aurelia Awa, 11, second from left, was snuggled by her sister, Quinn, 8, as their parents, Rachel, left, and Kaimi Awa, right, held their hands Thursday during a news conference at the state Capitol.