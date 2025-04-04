Charity donates $10M for 2 hospital cancer centers on Oahu
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Two checks totaling $10 million were presented Thursday at the state Capitol during a news conference announcing multimillion-dollar grants supporting cancer care by The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Cancer survivor Aurelia Awa, 11, second from left, was snuggled by her sister, Quinn, 8, as their parents, Rachel, left, and Kaimi Awa, right, held their hands Thursday during a news conference at the state Capitol.