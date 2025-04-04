Kokua Line: Will HNL Alert work on older phones?

Question: Regarding the city’s new emergency alert system (808ne.ws/4hXjTmt), my Android phone works great with the city’s old HNL.Info app. However, I tried to download the new HNL Alert/Everbridge app just to find out that it supports only the past three or four versions of the Apple or Android phone operating systems. So unless you have a newer phone, you don’t qualify for this free service. What?! The city is telling people working multiple jobs just to survive and kupuna on fixed incomes with not brand-new phones to shell out $1,600 for a new phone plus the monthly wireless fees that are ever- increasing? The app support limitation is especially concerning because the city says “additional city departments will be brought into the system as HNL Alert expands.” And although the app is “free” to consumers, I would like to know how much the city is paying in our tax dollars to Public Safety by Everbridge for this “service.”

Answer: You are one of several readers expressing similar concerns or questions, which we shared with the city. Here are responses from Molly Pierce, spokesperson for Honolulu’s Department of Emergency Management, which on Monday officially unveiled HNL Alert, urging people on Oahu to sign up for timely information about severe weather, traffic accidents and other safety issues; updates arrive via text message, push notification or email. HNL Alert replaces HNL.Info Alerts.

Q: What are the technical specifications to be able to use the new HNL Alert app?

A: “The app is available for the three most recent versions of mobile operating systems. For example, if the current iOS version is 15, then versions 13 to 15 would be supported. The same is true for Android. For the full technical requirements for the app and desktop versions, you can visit 808ne.ws/3XMFkPU. Some older phones may not be able to update to newer operating systems if they do not have enough memory available. If you encounter this problem, you can either clear space in your memory to update the phone or you can use the web portal or text-to- subscribe options, which do not require any updates to your phone.”

Q: What are the city’s suggestions for Oahu residents who don’t have devices that meet the technical specifications to use the app?

A: “Residents who either cannot or choose not to use the Public Safety by Everbridge app can still get all the benefits of the HNL Alert notification system by registering for a customizable account on the web portal (hnlalert.gov) or by using the quick text to subscribe option. If folks register at hnl alert.gov, they are able to select what method to be notified (methods not requiring the app are text and email). They can also customize what kind of things they would like to get alerts about on the website as well. If folks don’t want to make a full profile online, they can simply text “HNLALERT” to 888777 to receive text alerts with the most urgent messages. These will include web links that can be opened in any phone’s browser.”

Q: How much is the city paying for this service, and to whom?

A: “HNL Alert uses the Everbridge platform. This is an industry leading system that is used by jurisdictions around the globe and close to home. Hawaii County uses the same platform for their alerts. The yearly cost of the system is approximately $93,000.”

HNL Alert “is used in addition to emergency warning systems that don’t require sign up, such as Wireless Emergency Alerts that sound on mobile devices, sirens, and Emergency Alert System messages that interrupt radio and TV,” a DEM news release said. HNL Alert messages can contain more details than those warning systems provide, and the messages do not disappear quickly from a mobile device. “This means users have more time to read and understand the information or share it with others,” it said.

Find more information about the new system on the DEM website, honolulu.gov/dem.

HNL Alert replaces notifications previously sent by HNL.Info Alerts, but other functions of HNL.Info remain on its website or app, it said.

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 2-200, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.