Man sentenced to over 12 years for drug crimes

A Mexican man deported from the United States four times and charged with using an assault rifle while dealing methamphetamine and heroin in Hawaii was sentenced Thursday to more than 12 years in federal prison.

Juan Carlos Espinoza Lopez, 49, of Mexico, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge Derrick K. Watson to 151 months of imprisonment followed by five years of supervised release for possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and illegal reentry, according to a statement from acting U.S. Attorney Kenneth M. Sorenson.

Lopez was charged by criminal complaint May 10 with possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm by an alien and reentry of removed alien. He pleaded not guilty May 28.

As part of a plea agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice, Lopez pleaded guilty Dec. 17.

Lopez used an array of avenues to enter the U.S., including using a fake California birth certificate, federal authorities said.

On April 27 the U.S. Marshals Service, Hawaii Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations personnel were looking for fugitives with outstanding warrants in Ocean View, according to an affidavit from an HSI special agent.

As law enforcement officers arrived at a Pueo Road home, two police officers saw Lopez “fleeing from the rear of the residence in the direction of a lava field towards the rear of the property.”

Officers caught Lopez, who admitted he was in the U.S. illegally.

During a search of the Pueo Road home, officers found a bag with about 188.5 grams of methamphetamine, a thermos holding 206 grams of heroin, and a black Colt AR-15 A2 rifle loaded with a magazine containing 27 .223-caliber bullets, federal authorities said.

“This prosecution and today’s lengthy sentence deliver the clear message that when you come to Hawaii as an illegal alien for the purpose of brazenly and repeatedly violating our nation’s laws, you will be federally prosecuted and sentenced to a long period of imprisonment,” Sorenson said. “We will not tolerate those who exploit our borders, endanger our citizens and profit from the addiction, misery and violence that accompany the trafficking of drugs in our communities.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Darren W.K. Ching prosecuted the case.