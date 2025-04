Swipe or click to see more

Central Pacific Bank has announced the following senior management promotions:

>> Liuone Faagai to executive vice president and chief people officer. Faagai has more than 30 years’ experience in human resources management and is certified in PROSCI change management and Professional in Human Resources. He will continue to oversee human resources functions at the bank.

>> Laurie Okinaga to executive vice president, data and operations. Okinaga has more than 15 years’ experience in data and analytics for retail banking, operations payments and information technology. She will continue to oversee all major operations for the bank.

>> Riley Angell to group senior vice president, chief compliance officer. Angell has more than 20 years’ experience in bank compliance, previously from the Federal Deposit Insurance Co. He is designated by the American Bankers Association as a Certified Risk and Compliance Manager.

>> Lance Ming to group senior vice president, director of customer and product strategy. Ming has 31 years’ experience in the banking industry, including 27 years in product management.

