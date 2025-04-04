Rearview Mirror: Edgewater Hotel was game-changer
OUTRIGGER ENTERPRISES
The vision of Roy and Estelle Kelley was to create quality hotels featuring Hawaii-style hospitality that were affordable for working families. Pat, above left, Jean and Richard Kelley greeted guests, answered phones, carried suitcases and cleaned rooms to help their parents grow from a single hotel to the largest privately owned hotel chain in the state.
COURTESY OUTRIGGER ENTERPRISES
Roy and Estelle Kelley vision was to create quality hotels featuring Hawaiian style hospitality that were affordable for working families.
OUTRIGGER ENTERPRISES
The Edgewater Hotel was one of the first in Waikiki to have a swimming pool.