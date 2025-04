Scoreboard – April 4, 2025

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

Big West: Long Beach State vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

PacWest: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 5:30 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park.

ILH: Punahou vs. Damien, 3 p.m. at Ala Wai Field.

OIA Division II: Waianae vs. Kapolei,

3 p.m. at Central Oahu Park Field No. 4.

FLAG FOOTBALL

OIA: At Mililani, Pearl City vs. Leilehua, 5:30 p.m.; Waialua vs. Mililani, 6:45 p.m.

At Nanakuli: Waipahu vs. Waianae,

5:30 p.m.; Kapolei vs. Nanakuli, 6:45 p.m. At Moanalua, Anuenue vs. Kaimuki,

5:30 p.m.; McKinley vs. Moanalua, 6:45 p.m.

JUDO

ILH: Round Robin Tournament, 5:30 p.m. at ‘Iolani.

SOFTBALL

Big West: UC Riverside vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Biola vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Park.

PacWest: doubleheader, Vanguard vs.

Hawaii Hilo, noon and 2 p.m. at Vulcan Field.

TENNIS

ILH girls: Team Tournament, Le Jardin vs. Sacred Hearts, 4 p.m. at Keehi Lagoon courts. Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha,

4:15 p.m.; Maryknoll at Punahou, 4:30 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist at ‘Iolani, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys Varsity I: Hawaii Baptist vs.

University, 6 p.m. at Sacred Hearts; ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.; Punahou at Mid-Pacific, 6:30 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I, ‘Iolani at Punahou 5 p.m. Varsity II, ‘Iolani at Punahou 4 p.m.; Le Jardin at Punahou, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park.

ILH: ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific, 9 a.m.; Maryknoll vs. Saint Louis, noon at Ala Wai Field;

Kamehameha vs. Pac-Five, 3 p.m. at Ala Wai Field.

OIA East: Kailua at Kaiser; Castle vs.

Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate School field; Moanalua vs. Kalani at Kahala Community Park field. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Mililani at Waipahu; Pearl City vs. Leilehua at Wahiawa Middle School field. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Nanakuli at Waialua

11 a.m.; Kalaheo vs. Kahuku, 3 p.m. at

Kahuku District Park field; Radford vs.

Farrington, 3 p.m. at Lanakila District Park field; Kaimuki at McKinley, 3 p.m.

FLAG FOOTBALL

ILH: Mid-Pacific vs. Hawaiian Mission,

1 p.m.; Sacred Heart vs. Damien, 2:30 p.m. Games at Damien.

OIA: At Campbell: Aiea vs. Radford, 2 p.m.; Dreamhouse vs. Campbell, 3:15 p.m.

At Kalaheo, Roosevelt vs. Farrington, 2 p.m.; Kaiser vs. Kalaheo, 3:15 p.m. At Kahuku, Kailua vs. Castle, 5:30 p.m.; Kalani vs.

Kahuku, 6:45 p.m.

JUDO

OIA: Meets at Kalani and Waipahu starting at 10:30 a.m.

SOFTBALL

Big West: doubleheader, UC Riverside vs. Hawaii, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Rainbow

Wahine Softball Stadium.

PacWest: Biola vs. Hawaii Pacific, 11 a.m. at Sand Island Park.

PacWest: Vanguard vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon at Vulcan Field.

ILH Varsity I: Maryknoll vs. ‘Iolani, 10 a.m. at Ala Wai Field.

ILH Varsity II: Kamehameha I-AA vs.

Sacred Hearts, 10 a.m. at Sand Island Park.

OIA East: Pearl City at Moanalua, 10 a.m.

OIA Division II: Waipahu vs. Aiea, 10 a.m. at Aiea Annex field.

TENNIS

Big West men: UC San Diego vs. Hawaii, 4 p.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

PacWest: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, men at 10 a.m.; women at 2 p.m.

OIA East: McKinley at Moanalua; Kalaheo vs. Kahuku at BYU-Hawaii courts; Kailua at Kalani; Kaiser vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate School courts. Matches start at 2 p.m.

OIA West: Waialua vs. Waipahu at Central Oahu Regional Park courts; Radford vs. Aiea at Pearlridge courts; Campbell at Pearl City; Mililani at Leilehua. Matches start at 2 p.m.

WATER POLO

Big West women: UC Irvine vs. Hawaii,

6 p.m. at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic

Complex.

ILH girls: Varsity I, Mid-Pacific vs. Le Jardin, 3 p.m. at ‘Iolani. Varsity I-AA, Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 1 p.m.

OIA girls: Roosevelt vs. Kahuku, 2 p.m.;

Kalaheo vs. Kaiser, 3 p.m.; West 1 vs.

Kalani, 4 p.m.; Kalaheo vs. Moanalua, 5 p.m.; Mililani vs. Kailua, 6 p.m. Games at Central Oahu Regional Park.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Thursday

Boys Varsity II

Maryknoll def. Island Pacific 25-18, 25-15,

25-18

Punahou def. Kamehameha 25-13, 16-25,

17-25, 25-23, 17-15

Boys JV I

Kamehameha-White def. Kamehameha-Blue 25-16, 25-20

OIA WEST

Thursday

Boys Varsity

Mililani def. Waialua 25-11, 25-16, 25-17

Campbell def. Pearl City 25-19, 16-25,

25-17, 25-13

Boys JV

Waialua def. Mililani 21-17, 21-10

Campbell def. Pearl City 21-18, 21-14

OIA EAST

Wednesday

Boys Varsity

Kaimuki def. Anuenue 25-12, 25-22, 25-19

Castle def. Kaiser 27-26, 25-20, 25-17

Boys JV

Castle def. Kaiser 21-14, 21-19

FLAG FOOTBALL

ILH

Thursday

‘Iolani 14, Punahou 7

BASEBALL

ILH

Thursday

At Ala Wai Field

‘Iolani 4, Punahou 4, 9 inn. Note: Game called due to time limit.

Leading hitters—Iol: Mana Lau Kong 3-5, 2b; Chase Thompson 3-5, 2 2bs; Treyden Chong Kee 4-5, 2b, 2 RBIs; Ethan Akagi 2b; Kasyn Amazaki 2b. Pun: Jake Tripp 2 runs; Jaron Lancaster 3-5, 3b, 2 RBIs.

At Central Oahu Regional Park

Kamehameha 5, Maryknoll 1

W—Kainoa Kaneshiro. Note: Kaneshiro (five innings) and three relievers combined on a four-hitter with nine strikeouts).

Leading hitters—KS: Logan Akaka

2 runs; Kia’i Sylvester 2-3, 3b, 2 RBIs;

Dillon Andres 2-3, 2 RBIs; Kaulana Quinlan 2-3. Mary: Treyton Ikeda 2b.

At Central Oahu Regional Park

Saint Louis 4, Damien 3

W—Trycen Kaimiola. S—Bruin Agbayani. Leading hitters—DMS: Nai 2-4; Makana 2-3, 2 2bs; Max 2b; Nai 2b.

Note: The Crusaders tied it with a three-run fifth inning. The runs scored on an error,

Kahanu Martinez’s sacrifice fly and a wild pitch. Saint Louis’ Aycen Fernandez scored the go-ahead run on an error in the sixth.

At Mid-Pacific

Mid-Pacific 1, Pac-Five 0

W—Kylan Chun. S—Caleb Nakamoto. Notes: Chun (4 2/3 innings), Luke

Takakuwa-Holtey (one-third) and Nakamoto combined on a four hitter. Pac-Five’s

Colten Amai Nakagawa (five innings) and Alika Ahu combined on a one-hitter.

Note: The Owls’ Brayden Shiruzu scored on an error in the third inning.

OIA West

Thursday

At Mililani

Mililani 2, Aiea 0

W—Kai Hirayama. Notes: Hirayama (five

innings) and Ezra Ugale combined on a two-hitter with one walk and 13 strikeouts). Aiea’s Dylan Wong pitched a two-hitter.

Leading hitter—Mil: Malosi Mata’afa-

Alferos 2b.

SOFTBALL

ILH

Thursday

Varsity I

At Kamehameha

‘Iolani 14, Kamehameha 10

W—L Acoba. Leading hitters—Iol: Maia Matsumoto 3-4, 4 runs; Natalie Ching 2-4, 2b, 2 runs; Baileigh Aldosa-Kalaola 2-4,

2 HRs, 2 runs, 7 RBIs; Lexi Muramoto 2-4; Kaya Okimoto 2-4, 2b; Kyla Estes 3-4, 2b, 2 runs. KS: Alexis Ahlo-Garcia 2-3, 2b,

2 runs, 3 RBIs; Hailey Reiny 2-5, 2 RBIs; Bobbi Cambra 3-4, 3b, HR, 3 RBIs; Naleo Kelley 2-5; Landri Nakano 2 runs; Peahi Grilho 2b.

At Punahou

Punahou 7, Mid-Pacific 2

W—Paige Brunn. Leading hitters—Pun: Lexi Hinahara 2-3, HR, 3 runs, 2 RBIs;

Austen Kinney 3-4, 2 RBIs; Taimane

Mata’afa-Alferos 2-3, 2 RBIs; Fa’atamali’i Brown 2b. MPI: Tara Gojo 2-3; Emi Kano 2-4; Aly Umemoto 2-3, HR; Liya Siu 2b.

GOLF

ILH

At Pearl at Kalauao

Wednesday

Boys Open Varsity

69—Jordan Takai (Pun). 70—Anthony

Uehara (Pun). 72—Edison Quides-Nihipali (DMS). 74—Bryce Toledo-Lue (Pun).

75—Stormont Gibb (KS). 76—Ryder

Obrero-Ueno (IPA), Taylor George (Mary). 78—Braylon Yamada (Mary). 79—Colby Schmidt (KS). 80—Braydn Sato (KS), Ethan Nouchi (HBA).

Girls Open Varsity

72—Jacey Kage (HBA). 73—Alexa Takai (Pun), Samantha Monroe (Pun). 79—Sydney Fuke. 81—Jessica Lee (Pun), Alyssa

Kauleinamoku (HBA). 83—Rylee Elizaga (MPI). 84—Hudson Omori (Pun). 85—Mia Teramae (Iol). 87—Megan George (HBA).

WATER POLO

ILH

Thursday

Girls Varsity I

Kamehameha 7, ‘Iolani 1. Goal scorers—

KS: Kaya Pascual 2, Laikuakamahina Wong 2, Kawena Neumann, Ava Carlson, Kalea Pascua. Iol: Kaya Pestana.

Girls Varsity II

Punahou 7, Le Jardin 6. Goal scorers—Pun: Olivia Singer 2, Izzy Lee 2, Ollie Cluney, Dominique Garcia, Anolani

Leafchild. LeJ: Karly Davis 5, Pohai Meyham.