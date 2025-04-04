No. 5 Hawaii swept for 1st time this season

Cal State Northridge’s Jalen Phillips put down a match-high 16 kills and the ninth-ranked Matadors dominated No. 5 Hawaii 25-17, 25-20, 25-20 today at Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif.

Joao Avila added 10 kills and hit .692 for CSUN (16-7, 1-4), which won its first conference match by handing Hawaii (21-3, 4-1) its first three-set loss of the season.

The Matadors hit .507 and dominated every facet of the game. They had 9.5 blocks — all in the first two sets — and were never really threatened.

Kristian Titriyski had 14 of Hawaii’s 30 total kills and no other Rainbow Warrior had more than five kills.

UH hit .500 in the third set to get to .219 as a team for the match.

The two teams play again on Saturday at 3 p.m.