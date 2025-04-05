Firefighters quickly extinguish blaze in Kalihi apartment

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

It took less than 10 minutes for Honolulu firefighters to extinguish a blaze at a third-floor apartment unit in Kalihi this morning.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 7:24 a.m. reporting the fire at 1125 Pua Lane. Nine units staffed with about 36 personnel were dispatched to the scene, with the first unit arriving at 7:29 a.m.

According to HFD, the fire was brought under control at 7:35 a.m. and extinguished a minute later.

Firefighters confirmed that no occupants were inside the apartment unit where the fire originated.

An investigation has been initiated to determine the fire’s origin and cause as well as to provide damage estimates, HFD said.