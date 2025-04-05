High surf warning covers north and east shores of most Hawaiian islands

The north and east shores of most Hawaiian islands are under a high surf warning until 6 p.m. Sunday with wave heights as high 35 feet expected, the National Weather Service in Honolulu said.

“An extra large, long period north swell (340-360 degrees) will peak tonight and Sunday, producing warning level surf along north and exposed east-facing shores and advisory level surf for most west-facing shores. The swell will steadily decline late Sunday and Monday, the warning states.

Surf on the north shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island will rise to 25 to 35 feet tonight, then to 20 to 25 feet Sunday, forecasters said. On the east shores of those islands, the waves will climb to 14 to 18 feet tonight, and fall to 10 to 15 feet Sunday.

A high surf advisory is also in effect for the west shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Maui for the same period, with surf rising to 10 to 16 feet tonight, then dropping to 8 to 14 feet Sunday.

Beachgoers should expect strong breaking waves, powerful currents and possible road closures, NWS said.

In addition, the weather service warned mariners that the powerful surf will bring moderate to heavy surges to north-facing harbors, especially at Kahului and Hilo, through Sunday.

“Waves breaking in channel entrances may make navigating the channels dangerous,” forecasters said. “Mariners using these harbors should exercise caution when entering or leaving port and when mooring or launching.”